Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Airport 59, Flat Rock 38

Allen Park 42, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 23

Allen Park Cabrini 42, Lutheran Westland 19

Allendale 32, Zeeland East 14

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 59, Warren Regina 17

Ann Arbor Pioneer 48, Ann Arbor Skyline 43

Armada 36, Croswell-Lexington 29

Athens 30, Jackson Christian 15

Baraga 63, Dollar Bay 23

Bath 49, Jackson 27

Battle Creek Lakeview 32, Battle Creek Central 28

Beal City 30, Roscommon 25

Berkley 53, Rochester Adams 30

Berrien Springs 49, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 40

Bessemer 67, Chassell 52

Big Rapids 42, Comstock Park 29

Blissfield 46, Napoleon 20

Bridgman 42, Allegan 26

Brighton Charyl Stockwell 44, Livingston Christian 33

Bronson 50, Jonesville 39

Brooklyn Columbia Central 46, Lenawee Christian 44

Camden-Frontier 47, Bellevue 22

Carney-Nadeau 45, North Dickinson 23

Clare 65, Pinconning 5

Climax-Scotts 36, Burr Oak 21

Clio 56, Ortonville Brandon 46

Coldwater 39, Marshall 30

Coleman 33, Merrill 25

Colon 52, Battle Creek St. Philip 25

Constantine 45, Parchment 37

Dearborn Divine Child 47, Royal Oak Shrine 21

Detroit Community 33, Detroit Jalen Rose 28

Detroit Western Intl 84, Detroit Pershing 44

Eddies 51, Otsego 36

Elk Rapids 39, Boyne City 26

Ellsworth 44, Wolverine 26

    • Evart 61, McBain 44

    Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 49, Utica 40

    Farmington 51, Oak Park 16

    Farmington Hills Mercy 50, Northville 38

    Fennville 37, Coloma 21

    Fenton 69, Swartz Creek 41

    Ferndale 63, Ferndale University 0

    Flint Beecher 47, Burton Bendle 31

    Flint Carman-Ainsworth 66, Bloomfield Hills Marian 39

    Flint Hamady 57, Burton Bentley 16

    Flushing 65, Flint Kearsley 36

    Fowler 56, Laingsburg 24

    Frankenmuth 66, Bridgeport 6

    Fraser 43, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 20

    Freeland 60, Birch Run 19

    Garber 59, Alma 45

    Genesee 53, Morrice 51

    Goodrich 52, Owosso 23

    Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 54, Grandville Calvin Christian 46

    Grand Rapids Northview 46, Sparta 41

    Grand Rapids South Christian 58, Hudsonville Unity Christian 32

    Grand Rapids West Catholic 66, Wayland Union 31

    Grandville 61, Holland 28

    Grant 51, Reed City 44

    Greenville 45, Cedar Springs 32

    Grosse Pointe North 64, Macomb Dakota 50

    Hale 35, Whittemore-Prescott 19

    Hamtramck 50, Detroit University Science 27

    Hancock 42, Negaunee 31

    Hanover-Horton 39, Addison 33

    Harbor Light Christian 49, Boyne Falls 4

    Harbor Springs 52, Traverse City St. Francis 35

    Hart 63, North Muskegon 17

    Haslett 49, Williamston 28

    Hastings 39, Jackson Lumen Christi 29

    Hazel Park 37, New Haven 31

    Hemlock 73, Carrollton 16

    Hillsdale Academy 42, Waldron 39

    Holland Black River 45, Delton Kellogg 28

    Holland Christian 45, Zeeland West 37

    Holland West Ottawa 56, Hamilton 46

    Holt 53, Grand Ledge 48

    Homer 55, Concord 40

    Houghton Lake 61, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 40

    Ionia 50, Eaton Rapids 46

    Ithaca 61, St. Louis 41

    Jackson Northwest 70, Battle Creek Harper Creek 24

    Jenison 55, Wyoming 28

    Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 39, Portage Northern 34

    Kent City 62, Newaygo 13

    Kingsley 49, Frankfort 45

    Lake City 50, Leroy Pine River 27

    Lake Fenton 78, Corunna 30

    Lake Odessa Lakewood 43, Leslie 41

    Lake Orion 35, Clarkston 25

    Linden 53, Holly 10

    Livonia Stevenson 39, Brownstown Woodhaven 36

    Ludington 29, Whitehall 7

    Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 48, Grosse Pointe South 32

    Macomb Lutheran North 50, Notre Dame Prep 23

    Madison Heights Lamphere 29, Center Line 16

    Manistee Catholic Central 46, Bear Lake 19

    Manton 47, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 45

    Maple City Glen Lake 60, Leland 25

    Marcellus Howardsville Christian 50, Eau Claire 9

    Marine City 58, Clawson 7

    Martin 50, Gobles 40

    Marysville 58, St. Clair Shores South Lake 40

    Mason 37, Fowlerville 21

    Mattawan 43, Portage Central 38

    Mesick 58, Walkerville 27

    Midland Calvary Baptist 46, AuGres-Sims 24

    Midland Dow 58, Midland 41

    Montrose 53, Byron 12

    Morenci 50, Britton-Deerfield 37

    Mount Pleasant 59, Bay City Central 26

    Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 49, Vestaburg 23

    Munising 55, North Central 29

    Muskegon Mona Shores 51, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 33

    New Lothrop 46, Durand 23

    North Branch 48, Yale 28

    North Farmington 60, Troy Athens 33

    Oakridge High School 42, Muskegon Orchard View 21

    Olivet 48, Perry 20

    Onekama 50, Suttons Bay 21

    Ontonagon 35, Ewen - Trout Creek 27, OT

    Parma Western 76, Battle Creek Pennfield 46

    Paw Paw 56, Plainwell 50

    Peck 67, Caseville 21

    Pewamo-Westphalia 40, Portland St. Patrick 34

    Portland 59, Charlotte 23

    Potterville 42, Webberville 29

    Quincy 34, Union City 31

    Redford Thurston 49, Melvindale 36

    Rochester 59, Troy 23

    Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 60, Southfield 40

    Rockford 64, Muskegon 45

    Romeo 38, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 31

    Romulus 66, Garden City 28

    Saginaw Heritage 60, Cass City 16

    Saginaw Swan Valley 50, Bay City John Glenn 33

    Saginaw Valley Lutheran 68, Saginaw Nouvel 26

    Saline 49, Monroe 14

    Sand Creek 46, Adrian 24

    Schoolcraft 40, Lawton 13

    Southfield Christian 38, Livonia Clarenceville 32

    Spring Lake 41, Coopersville 26

    Springport 47, Reading 32

    St. Charles 48, Blanchard Montabella 24

    St. Clair 54, Roseville 19

    St. Ignace 33, Cheboygan 25

    St. Johns 58, Lansing Eastern 27

    Standish-Sterling Central 45, Midland Bullock Creek 36

    Stanton Central Montcalm 61, White Cloud 38

    Stevensville Lakeshore 30, St. Joseph 25

    Stockbridge 43, Lansing Christian 22

    Sturgis 52, Niles 43

    Summerfield 58, Erie-Mason 31

    Vicksburg 56, Three Rivers 35

    Walled Lake Northern 36, South Lyon East 34

    Warren Cousino HS 60, Sterling Heights Stevenson 39

    Warren Fitzgerald 65, Sterling Heights 43

    Waterford Mott 31, Walled Lake Central 26

    West Bloomfield 70, Birmingham Groves 41

    West Iron County 61, Houghton 55

    White Lake Lakeland 46, Waterford Kettering 23

    Whiteford 34, Adrian Madison 32

    Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 42, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 41

    Zion Christian 66, Grand River Prep 23

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Breckenridge vs. Ashley, ccd.

    Detroit Cristo Rey vs. Dearborn Heights Star International, ccd.

    Detroit HFA vs. Ecorse, ccd.

    GR Sacred Heart vs. Kalamazoo Heritage Christian, ccd.

    Howard City Tri-County vs. Remus Chippewa Hills, ccd.

    Kelloggsville vs. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, ccd.

    Manistique vs. Westwood, ppd.

    Mason County Central vs. Ravenna, ccd.

    Montague vs. Fremont, ccd.

    Mount Clemens vs. Detroit Leadership, ccd.

    North Adams-Jerome vs. Litchfield, ccd.

    Saginaw Arthur Hill vs. Flint Southwestern, ppd.

    Saugatuck vs. Galesburg-Augusta, ccd.

    Walled Lake Western vs. Milford, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.