Johnston’s 23 lead FGCU past Austin Peay 89-71

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Chase Johnston had 23 points in FGCU’s 89-71 win against Austin Peay on Friday night.

Johnston also had 10 rebounds for the Eagles (17-14, 7-11 Atlantic Sun Conference). Isaiah Thompson scored 21 points while going 7 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added five rebounds. Andre Weir shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett led the way for the Governors (9-22, 3-15) with 20 points. Carlos Paez added 16 points and seven assists for Austin Peay. In addition, Cameron Copeland had 11 points and two steals.

