Marchand, Bruins defeat Panthers 3-1 to open playoffs

Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with Pavel Zacha (18) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey playoff series, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand scored his 50th career playoff goal, David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk also scored, and the NHL-best Boston Bruins opened the playoffs by beating the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Monday night.

Linus Ullmark, a Vezina Trophy candidate who led the league in wins (40), goals-against average (1.89) and save percentage (.938), stopped 31 shots and Tyler Bertuzzi added two assists for Boston, which controlled the game even with captain Patrice Bergeron sitting out because of illness.

Matthew Tkachuk scored for the Panthers and Alex Lyon made 26 saves but gave up Marchand’s goal on a relatively easy shot.

HURRICANES 2, ISLANDERS 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho and Stefan Noesen scored power-play goals to help Carolina open its first-round playoff series with the win.

Antti Raanta finished with 25 saves to lead a defensive effort that saw the Hurricanes turn away every chance the Islanders had with a man advantage.

Ryan Pulock beat Raanta early in the second period for the Islanders, a big goal coming moments after Carolina had taken a 2-0 lead on Noesen’s score. But that ended up being the last time either team would find the net, setting up a third-period grind to the final horn.

Ilya Sorokin finished with 35 saves for the Islanders.

