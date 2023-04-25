Bruins host the Panthers with 3-1 series lead

Florida Panthers (42-32-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (65-12-5, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Bruins -242, Panthers +197; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Bruins lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the 11th time this season. The Bruins won the last matchup 6-2. Taylor Hall scored two goals in the victory.

Boston has gone 65-12-5 overall with a 21-6-3 record against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins have a +127 scoring differential, with 301 total goals scored and 174 given up.

Florida is 42-32-8 overall with an 18-9-3 record against the Atlantic Division. The Panthers rank first in NHL play with 389 total penalties (averaging 4.7 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has scored 61 goals with 51 assists for the Bruins. Tyler Bertuzzi has four goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Tkachuk has 40 goals and 69 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has scored seven goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, five penalties and 18.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, six penalties and 21.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Nick Foligno: out (lower-body), Patrice Bergeron: day to day (upper body), David Krejci: day to day (upper body).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: day to day (undisclosed), Aaron Ekblad: day to day (undisclosed), Patric Hornqvist: out (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .