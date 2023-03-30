Florida visits Montreal after shootout victory

Florida Panthers (37-31-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (30-39-6, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Panthers -230, Canadiens +188; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Montreal Canadiens after the Panthers knocked off the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime.

Montreal has a 30-39-6 record overall and a 6-15-1 record in Atlantic Division games. The Canadiens have committed 322 total penalties (4.3 per game) to rank sixth in the league.

Florida has a 37-31-7 record overall and a 14-6-2 record in Atlantic Division games. The Panthers serve 11.6 penalty minutes per game to rank third in the league.

Thursday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Panthers won the last meeting 7-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirby Dach has 14 goals and 24 assists for the Canadiens. Rafael Harvey-Pinard has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sam Reinhart has scored 28 goals with 29 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has seven goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-6-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, four penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Christian Dvorak: out for season (lower body), Kaiden Guhle: out for season (lower body), Sean Monahan: out (foot), Josh Anderson: out (lower body), Carey Price: out (knee), Juraj Slafkovsky: out (lower-body), Arber Xhekaj: out for season (upper-body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Cole Caufield: out for season (shoulder), Joel Armia: day to day (illness), Kirby Dach: day to day (upper-body).

Panthers: Patric Hornqvist: out (concussion), Sam Bennett: day to day (undisclosed), Sergei Bobrovsky: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .