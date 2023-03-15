Panthers host the Canadiens after Tkachuk’s 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (27-35-6, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (33-27-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Montreal Canadiens after Matthew Tkachuk’s two-goal game against the Winnipeg Jets in the Panthers’ 5-4 overtime loss.

Florida is 33-27-7 overall with an 11-4-2 record against the Atlantic Division. The Panthers have a +two scoring differential, with 227 total goals scored and 225 allowed.

Montreal is 27-35-6 overall and 4-12-1 against the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens are third in the league serving 11.8 penalty minutes per game.

Thursday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Panthers won 7-2 in the last meeting. Tkachuk led the Panthers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Verhaeghe has 32 goals and 25 assists for the Panthers. Tkachuk has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Cole Caufield has 26 goals and 10 assists for the Canadiens. Denis Gurianov has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Canadiens: 2-6-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body), Givani Smith: out (face).

Canadiens: Christian Dvorak: day to day (lower body), Sean Monahan: out (foot), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower body), Carey Price: out (knee), Juraj Slafkovsky: out (lower-body), Kirby Dach: out (lower body), Arber Xhekaj: out for season (upper-body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Cole Caufield: out for season (shoulder), Joel Armia: out (illness), Jordan Harris: day to day (lower-body), Jake Evans: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .