Rangers visit the Panthers in Eastern Conference action

New York Rangers (19-12-6, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (16-16-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers and the New York Rangers hit the ice in Eastern Conference action.

Florida is 16-16-4 overall and 9-5-3 at home. The Panthers have a 16-6-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

New York is 19-12-6 overall and 11-5-2 in road games. The Rangers have a 16-3-0 record when scoring three or more goals.

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has scored 17 goals with 26 assists for the Panthers. Brandon Montour has one goal and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Vincent Trocheck has scored 12 goals with 16 assists for the Rangers. Filip Chytil has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 5.5 penalties and 17.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Chris Tierney: out (concussion), Radko Gudas: out (concussion), Aaron Ekblad: day to day (upper body), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body), Aleksander Barkov: day to day (leg).

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .