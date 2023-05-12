Florida takes 3-1 series lead into game 5 against Toronto

Florida Panthers (42-32-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (50-21-11, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Maple Leafs -175, Panthers +148; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Panthers lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the ninth time this season. The Maple Leafs won 2-1 in the last meeting.

Toronto is 50-21-11 overall and 20-11-5 against the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs are 47-8-5 when scoring at least three goals.

Florida is 42-32-8 overall and 24-10-3 against the Atlantic Division. The Panthers have a 46-13-6 record in games they score at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner has 30 goals and 69 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has scored five goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 23 goals and 55 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has four goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Panthers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 5.3 penalties and 15.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (head), Ilya Samsonov: day to day (upper body), Matthew Knies: out (concussion), Bobby McMann: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out for season (spine).

Panthers: Ryan Lomberg: out (upper body), Patric Hornqvist: out (concussion).

