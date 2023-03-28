Panthers visit the Maple Leafs after Forsling’s 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (36-31-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (44-20-9, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Toronto Maple Leafs after Gustav Forsling’s two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Panthers’ 5-2 loss.

Toronto has a 44-20-9 record overall and an 11-6-2 record in Atlantic Division games. The Maple Leafs have gone 39-7-5 when scoring three or more goals.

Florida has a 36-31-7 record overall and a 13-6-2 record in Atlantic Division play. The Panthers rank third in NHL play serving 11.6 penalty minutes per game.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Maple Leafs won 5-4 in overtime in the previous matchup. John Tavares led the Maple Leafs with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews has 36 goals and 41 assists for the Maple Leafs. Mitchell Marner has six goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Tkachuk has 35 goals and 62 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has scored six goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Erik Gustafsson: day to day (personal), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Ryan O’Reilly: out (finger), Ilya Samsonov: day to day (personal reasons), Bobby McMann: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out for season (spine).

Panthers: Patric Hornqvist: out (concussion), Sam Bennett: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .