Miles scores 23, No. 11 TCU beats Oklahoma 79-52

TCU guard Mike Miles Jr., center, drives to the basket between Oklahoma's Otega Oweh (3) and Bijan Cortes (14) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles Jr. scored 23 points and 11th-ranked TCU led throughout in a 79-52 win over Oklahoma on Tuesday night.

The Horned Frogs followed up their 23-point win at then-No. 2 Kansas by scoring the game’s first 11 points.

Damion Baugh and Micah Peavy added 13 points apiece for TCU (16-4, 5-3 Big 12). Emanuel Miller grabbed 10 rebounds while Eddie Lampkin Jr., the team’s leading rebounder, sat on the bench with a protective boot on his left foot because of a high ankle sprain sustained in the win over the reigning national champion Jayhawks three days earlier.

C.J. Noland had 11 points for the Sooners (11-9, 2-6), who lost their third game in a row.

NO. 20 MIAMI 86, FLORIDA STATE 63

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong scored 18 points apiece as Miami cruised past Florida State.

Norchad Omier had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Hurricanes (16-4, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who halted a nine-game slide to the Seminoles.

Caleb Mills scored 12 points, the 12th straight game he has scored 10 or more points for Florida State (7-14, 5-5).

___

