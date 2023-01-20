Anderson scores 13 as FGCU knocks off Jacksonville St. 55-51

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Zach Anderson had 13 points and FGCU beat Jacksonville State 55-51 on Thursday night.

Anderson added eight rebounds for the Eagles (14-6, 4-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Isaiah Thompson scored 11 points and added five assists. Andre Weir shot 4 of 9 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Juwan Perdue finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Gamecocks (8-12, 1-6). Skyelar Potter added 10 points for Jacksonville State. In addition, Amanze Ngumezi finished with eight points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .