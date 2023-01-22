Stroud scores 15 as Kennesaw State’ edges FGCU 65-63

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Stroud scored 15 points and Terrell Burden hit a pair of free throws with 32 seconds left to lift Kennesaw State past FGCU 65-63 on Saturday night.

Stroud finished 7 of 10 from the field for the Owls (15-6, 7-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Terrell Burden scored 12 points, shooting 3 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Chris Youngblood shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Eagles (14-7, 4-4) were led by Isaiah Thompson, who recorded 16 points, four assists and two steals. Chase Johnston added 15 points for FGCU. In addition, Zach Anderson had 12 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Kennesaw State hosts Austin Peay while FGCU visits Queens.

