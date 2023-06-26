Canadian Football League

AP NEWS
June 26, 2023
East Division
WLTPtsPFPA
Montreal20045724
Toronto20047545
Ottawa02002745
Hamilton030057112
West Division
WLTPtsPFPA
BC30067721
Winnipeg21049388
Saskatchewan21047384
Calgary12026769
Edmonton03005670
two points for a win, one for a tie

Week Two
Thursday

Calgary 26, Ottawoa 15

Friday

Winnipeg 45, Saskatchewan 27

Saturday

BC 22, Edmonton 0

Sunday

Toronto 32, Hamilton 14

Week Three
Thursday

BC 30, Winnipeg 6

Friday

Montreal 38, Hamilton 12

Saturday

Saskatchewan 29, Calgary 26, 2OT

Sunday

Toronto 43 Edmonton 31

Week Four
Friday

Edmonton at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

BC at Toronto, 7 p.m.

