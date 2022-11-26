Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
GIAA Class AAAAAAA=
Quarterfinal=
Carrollton 52, Walton 27
Colquitt County 52, North Gwinnett 17
Mill Creek 38, Westlake 14
Milton 35, Grayson 12
GIAA Class AAAAAA=
Quarterfinal=
Gainesville 49, Houston County 35
Hughes 56, Woodward Academy 28
Rome 17, Marist 7
GIAA Class AAAAA=
Quarterfinal=
Cartersville 56, Coffee 28
Roswell 42, Thomas County Central 34
Warner Robins 31, Creekside 28, OT
GIAA Class AAAA=
Quarterfinal=
Benedictine Military 34, Stockbridge 14
Cedartown 26, Bainbridge 21
North Oconee 31, Wayne County 12
Troup County 38, Holy Innocents’ 28
Ware County 35, Calhoun 0
Semifinal=
Pacelli Catholic 20, Brookstone 17, OT
GIAA Class AAA=
Quarterfinal=
Carver-Atlanta 28, Thomasville 23
Cedar Grove 30, Calvary Day 0
Oconee County 14, Carver-Columbus 6
Sandy Creek 51, Savannah Christian Prep 21
GIAA Class AA=
Quarterfinal=
Appling County 44, Callaway 21
Fellowship Christian School 40, Pierce County 22
Fitzgerald 21, Rockmart 14, OT
Thomson 56, South Atlanta 38
GIAA Class A Division I=
Quarterfinal=
Irwin County 42, Mt. Pisgah Christian 14
Prince Avenue Christian 23, Metter 7
St. Francis 37, Bleckley County 21
Swainsboro 35, Rabun County 10
GIAA Class A Division II=
Quarterfinal=
Bowdon 36, Early County 26
Johnson County 36, Clinch County 21
Lincoln County 24, Dooly County 21
Schley County 55, Wilcox County 23
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/