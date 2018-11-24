Pitt AD Heather Lyke leaves open possibility for on-campus football stadium

Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke is consumed by the proposed Victory Heights project that someday may house student-athletes and coaches in eight sports and include training facilities and a 3,000-seat arena on the university’s upper campus.

Yet, she did not scoff at the possibility of discussing an even more ambitious facility upgrade when she met with reporters Thursday at Petersen Events Center.

Asked if there has been any conversation in her office about future construction of an on-campus football stadium, she said, “We just embarked on a pretty extensive university master-planning process. Athletics was a big part of that.”

Then, she added, “It (a stadium) is something we will always evaluate. You never know what can happen. With the right finances, there are a lot of things that can happen.”

No promises, no plans, unofficial blueprints are known to exist, but none authorized by the university. So, there’s that.

The truth of the matter is that older Pitt fans may never see it come to fruition.

But Lyke’s answer was interesting, if only due to the fact that she didn’t laugh at the suggestion.

Still, like everything else, it comes down to money.

Pitt Stadium, which was built in 1925, was home to Pitt’s football team until it was razed after the 1999 season. Since then, Pitt has played home games at Three Rivers Stadium (2000) and Heinz Field, located 5 miles from campus.