Penn-Trafford’s Mayr to play in Big 33 Football Classic
When a player backed out of the Big 33 Football Classic, Will Mayr’s phone rang.
And the Penn-Trafford senior is glad he answered.
Mayr was picked as a replacement for the state’s top all-star game, set for 7 p.m. June 16 at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field, near Harrisburg.
Mayr (6-foot-2, 250 pounds), an IUP recruit, said he was selected as a defensive end.
“It’s nice to be a part of something that major NFL players have been a part of,” Mayr said.
He was a WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference first-team pick last season as Penn-Trafford reached the WPIAL championship game.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.