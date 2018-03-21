Penn-Trafford’s Mayr to play in Big 33 Football Classic

When a player backed out of the Big 33 Football Classic, Will Mayr’s phone rang.

And the Penn-Trafford senior is glad he answered.

Mayr was picked as a replacement for the state’s top all-star game, set for 7 p.m. June 16 at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field, near Harrisburg.

Mayr (6-foot-2, 250 pounds), an IUP recruit, said he was selected as a defensive end.

“It’s nice to be a part of something that major NFL players have been a part of,” Mayr said.

He was a WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference first-team pick last season as Penn-Trafford reached the WPIAL championship game.

