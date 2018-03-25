Record-setting football coach Tom Nola considers return to sideline

Retired football coach Tom Nola considered a comeback this winter while relaxing on the beaches of sunny Florida.

“I went to a few games last year and I missed it,” said Nola, 64, who won four state titles as Clairton’s coach, “but it is a year-round thing. You can’t just take time off to come down here to Florida.”

That’s likely a sticking point for potential schools, said Nola, who wants to return to the Sunshine State for three months each year when the weather turns cold. He talked with Charleroi about its job opening before the school hired Lance Getsy last month, but Nola also made it clear he wouldn’t travel north until spring.

“I was thinking about it,” Nola said, “but I’m down in Daytona. Teams think that they don’t have the commitment that they want. I probably won’t do it.”

In 12 seasons at Clairton, Nola’s teams went 141-22 from 2002-13 with six WPIAL titles and four consecutive PIAA titles. He also oversaw a 66-game winning streak that ranks as the longest in state history.

Nola coached two seasons at Gateway before resigning in 2015.

Even if a head coaching job isn’t in his future, he hasn’t ruled out a return to the sidelines.

“Maybe as an assistant,” he said. “Maybe someone would want me there after the winter.”

If not, he’s still OK.

“I can do without it,” he said. “I like my life now.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.