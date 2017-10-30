FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Alle-Kiski Valley football teams set to learn playoff foes

 
Share

Few football teams’ seasons come without adversity.

Fox Chapel lost four of its first five games. Freeport faced a must-win situation in Week 8 to earn a playoff spot. Springdale underwent a pair of offseason coaching changes and came into the final week of the regular season with its postseason fate undetermined.

But the Foxes, Yellowjackets and Dynamos all overcame their challenges to earn their spots in the WPIAL football playoff field, the specifics of which will be revealed Monday night when league officials reveal the brackets in the six classifications at the DoubleTree Hotel in Green Tree.

Other news
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrates with Matt Olson (28) after Olson hit a solo home run in the eight inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
NL-best Braves blank Twins for three-game sweep, have won 21 of 25
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit his National League-best 26th homer and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Wednesday for a series sweep.
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Song throws in Clearwater, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023. Song pitched a perfect inning Wednesday night, June 28, for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the U.S. Navy. The 26-year-old Song reported to major league spring training after the Navy granted his transfer from active duty to the reserves. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Noah Song works a perfect inning in his 1st game since joining Phillies organization from U.S. Navy
Philadelphia Phillies prospect Noah Song has pitched a perfect inning for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the United States Navy.
San Francisco Giants' Michael Conforto hits a two-run double against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Giants’ Conforto leaves after an inning because of a tight left hamstring
San Francisco Giants outfielder Michael Conforto left Wednesday night at Toronto after an inning because of a tight left hamstring.
FILE - The FIFA Women's World Cup soccer trophy is displayed during a tour ahead of the Australia - New Zealand 2023 World Cup, at Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio de Janeiro on March 29, 2023. New Zealand alt-pop star BENEE and Australian musician Mallrat have released “Do It Again,” the official song of this year’s tournament. They will perform the song live at the opening ceremony at Eden Park in Auckland on July 20 prior to the first match, where New Zealand will take on Norway. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado, File)
The Women’s World Cup official song is here, courtesy of BENEE and Mallrat
The Women’s World Cup has an official song. It’s a collaboration between alt-pop artists from the two host countries, New Zealand’s BENEE and Australia’s Mallrat.

“This is something our group of seniors has been working for for four years,” Fox Chapel senior quarterback Nick Gizzo said. “But we aren’t done yet. We have more to accomplish.”

Fox Chapel clinched its first postseason berth since 2014 and its first under coach Tom Loughran by winning its final five games after a 1-4 start. Along the way, the Foxes upset Woodland Hills in a Week 3 thriller, and Gizzo and running back Micah Morris churned out record-breaking performances on the ground. The Foxes sealed their playoff bid with a 34-18 victory over Chartiers Valley in Week 8 and followed it up with a rout of Plum in Week 9.

“We all knew what we were capable of doing, worked hard and never gave up on our goal of making the playoffs,” Gizzo said.

Freeport (7-2) made the WPIAL semifinals in 2015 and won four of its first five games last season before fading down the stretch and missing the playoffs.

This time the Yellowjackets buckled down behind a punishing defense and powerful running game, rallying from a double-digit second-half deficit to defeat Shady Side Academy for a key victory and pulling away from Keystone Oaks in Week 8 to clinch a playoff berth with a 28-7 victory.

“There’s no feeling like being in the playoffs,” junior Conor Selinger said. “Last year we fell short in the second half of the season, and this year our goal was to keep going past that way point. Right now we’re setting ourselves up pretty good.”

An offseason of upheaval couldn’t deter Springdale’s 15th playoff berth in 16 seasons.

Previous coach Dave Leasure resigned after the Dynamos made the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals last season. The school board hired a replacement, Mike Fulmore, who resigned shortly afterward. The next hire, former assistant Seth Napierkowski, steered the program to its latest postseason spot.

Legendary former Springdale coach Chuck Wagner, who led the Dynamos to a WPIAL title in 2003, died earlier this month, adding more emotion to the season. But Springdale clinched with a 42-25 victory over Greensburg Central Catholic in the final week of the regular season.

“It feels great,” senior Parker Kline said. “The win really boosted our confidence up there, and I think we’re going to do good in the first round.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.