No changes for Trib 10 football power rankings after week of wins

Every Tuesday during the 2018 WPIAL football season, the TribLive High School Sports Network will releases weekly Power Rankings. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

After six weeks of changes, this is the second straight week that all 10 teams flexed their “power” and took care of business to keep the Top 10 intact.

While the lack of eye-brow raising results has eliminated change the last two weeks, that should change over the next two weeks as most of the ranked teams will face stiff challenges, if not this weekend, then in the final week of the regular season.

Week 8 has one head-to-head contest that has lost nearly all of its cache with the announcement of a running clock and plenty of reserves on the field in the battle of the Allegheny’s as No. 9 West hosts No. 5 North.

Another interesting matchup features top-ranked Pine-Richland hosting Seneca Valley in the Trib HSSN video stream Game of the Week. The Rams have won seven straight, while the Raiders are 6-2, with both losses coming in tight games against Central Catholic and North Allegheny.

Here are the rankings heading into Week 8:

WPIAL Football Trib 10

Team, record, last week’s ranking, this week’s opponent

1. Pine-Richland, 7-1, 1, hosts Seneca Valley on Trib HSSN

2. Gateway, 8-0, 2, at Connellsville on Trib HSSN

3. Penn Hills, 8-0, 3, at Baldwin

4. Aliquippa, 8-0, 4, hosts Keystone Oaks on Trib HSSN

5. North Allegheny, 8-0, 5, at No. 9 West Allegheny on Trib HSSN

6. Thomas Jefferson, 7-0, 6, hosts Greensburg Salem on Trib HSSN

7. Jeannette, 8-0, 7, at Riverview on Saturday

8. Shady Side Academy, 7-0, 8, hosts East Allegheny

9. West Allegheny, 6-1, 9, hosts No. 5 North Allegheny on Trib HSSN

10. South Fayette, 7-1, 10, at Ambridge

Out: None