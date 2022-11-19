AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 19, 2022 GMT

PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 6A State Championship=

First Round=

Casteel High School 70, Laveen Chavez 30

Gilbert Highland 57, Perry 22

Mesa 24, Corona Del Sol 21

Mesa Red Mountain 45, Phoenix Brophy 38

Phoenix Mountain Pointe 42, Glendale Mountain Ridge 41

Phoenix Pinnacle 46, Valley Vista 0

Queen Creek 37, Boulder Creek 7

Tucson Salpointe 36, Williams Field 33, OT

Class 5A State Championship=

First Round=

Cactus 21, Willow Canyon 14

Desert Edge 42, Phoenix Central 7

Goodyear Millenium 17, Campo Verde 10

Higley 49, Canyon View 12

Marana 26, Phoenix Sunnyslope 17

Phoenix Horizon 49, Gilbert 0

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 38, Verrado 7

Scottsdale Notre Dame 42, Paradise Valley 19

Class 4A State Championship=

First Round=

American Leadership-Gilbert 48, Arizona College Preparatory 10

Bradshaw Mountain 23, Northwest Christian 13

Lake Havasu 49, Poston Butte 24

Phoenix Thunderbird 17, Tempe Marcos de Niza 14

Prescott 35, Apache Junction 28

Snowflake 19, Phoenix Arcadia 0

Tucson Canyon del Oro 13, Phoenix St. Mary’s 7

Yuma Catholic 56, Buckeye 42

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

