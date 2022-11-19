Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 6A State Championship=
First Round=
Casteel High School 70, Laveen Chavez 30
Gilbert Highland 57, Perry 22
Mesa 24, Corona Del Sol 21
Mesa Red Mountain 45, Phoenix Brophy 38
Phoenix Mountain Pointe 42, Glendale Mountain Ridge 41
Phoenix Pinnacle 46, Valley Vista 0
Queen Creek 37, Boulder Creek 7
Tucson Salpointe 36, Williams Field 33, OT
Class 5A State Championship=
First Round=
Cactus 21, Willow Canyon 14
Desert Edge 42, Phoenix Central 7
Goodyear Millenium 17, Campo Verde 10
Higley 49, Canyon View 12
Marana 26, Phoenix Sunnyslope 17
Phoenix Horizon 49, Gilbert 0
Scottsdale Desert Mountain 38, Verrado 7
Scottsdale Notre Dame 42, Paradise Valley 19
Class 4A State Championship=
First Round=
American Leadership-Gilbert 48, Arizona College Preparatory 10
Bradshaw Mountain 23, Northwest Christian 13
Lake Havasu 49, Poston Butte 24
Phoenix Thunderbird 17, Tempe Marcos de Niza 14
Prescott 35, Apache Junction 28
Snowflake 19, Phoenix Arcadia 0
Tucson Canyon del Oro 13, Phoenix St. Mary’s 7
Yuma Catholic 56, Buckeye 42
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/