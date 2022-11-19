Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Unity Christian 54, Vidalia Heritage 8
GHSA Class A Division II=
Second Round=
Early County 47, Telfair County 6
GHSA Class A=
Division I Second Round=
Bleckley County 27, Lamar County 23
Irwin County 55, Heard County 0
Metter 18, Dublin 0
Mt. Pisgah Christian 26, Darlington 20
Prince Avenue Christian 48, Elbert County 14
Rabun County 42, Social Circle 0
St. Francis 34, Trion 20
Swainsboro 57, Screven County 13
Division II Second Round=
Bowdon 42, Manchester 21
Clinch County 17, McIntosh County Academy 16
Dooly County 14, Charlton County 13
Johnson County 26, Christian Heritage 14
Lincoln County 42, Wilkinson County 8
Schley County 58, Washington-Wilkes 14
Wilcox County 44, Lanier County 34
GHSA Class AA=
Second Round=
Appling County 35, Northeast-Macon 13
Callaway 20, Fannin County 13
Fellowship Christian School 26, Eagle’s Landing Christian 15
Fitzgerald 28, Putnam County 20
Pierce County 52, Berrien 0
Rockmart 63, North Cobb Christian 10
South Atlanta 42, Union County 14
Thomson 42, Cook 10
GHSA Class AAA=
Second Round=
Calvary Day 54, Dougherty 41
Carver-Atlanta 30, Monroe Area 18
Carver-Columbus 40, Harlem 7
Cedar Grove 70, Hebron Christian Academy 33
Oconee County 45, Adairsville 20
Sandy Creek 20, Stephens County 7
Savannah Christian Prep 23, Peach County 7
Thomasville 13, Liberty County 6
GHSA Class AAAA=
Second Round=
Bainbridge 44, Burke County 0
Benedictine Military 45, Spalding 6
Calhoun 34, Kell 7
Cedartown 48, Stephenson 16
Holy Innocents’ 24, Central-Carrollton 14
North Oconee 35, Lovett 9
Stockbridge 35, Walnut Grove 7
Wayne County 14, Perry 7
GHSA Class AAAAA=
Second Round=
Cartersville 37, Cambridge 14
Coffee 51, Decatur 23
Creekside 61, Dalton 0
Dutchtown 41, Northgate 14
Mays 34, Cass 27
Ware County 24, Chamblee 7
Warner Robins 38, Northside-Columbus 7
GHSA Class AAAAAA=
Second Round=
Carrollton 47, Marietta 14
Colquitt County 49, Harrison 28
Gainesville 42, South Paulding 21
Grayson 28, Camden County 10
Houston County 41, North Atlanta 31
Hughes 77, North Forsyth 16
Marist 32, Northside-Warner Robins 13
Mill Creek 43, North Cobb 7
Milton 30, Norcross 23
North Gwinnett 38, Lambert 35
Rome 35, Alpharetta 14
Roswell 49, Allatoona 30
Thomas County Central 49, St. Pius X 14
Woodward Academy 23, Lee County 7
GHSA Class AAAAAAA=
Second Round=
Walton 42, Buford 35
Westlake 30, Parkview 28
GIAA Class A=
Semi-finals=
Robert Toombs 41, Fullington 23
Thomas Jefferson 32, Flint River 13
GIAA Class AA=
First Round=
Brentwood 24, Edmund Burke 10
Briarwood 39, Southwest Georgia Academy 13
Central Fellowship 48, Piedmont 6
Gatewood 38, Augusta Prep 27
GIAA Class AAA=
First Round=
Brookwood School 56, Pinewood Christian 26
Deerfield-Windsor 18, Frederica 14
John Milledge 42, Heritage School 7
Valwood 15, Terrell Academy 8
GIAA Class AAAA=
First Round=
Brookstone 38, First Presbyterian Day 30
Pacelli Catholic 62, Bethlehem Christian Academy 0
Stratford 42, George Walton 7
Tattnall Square 56, Westfield 21
