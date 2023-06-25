June 25, 2023 GMT
Canadian Football League
|East Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Montreal
|2
|0
|0
|4
|57
|24
|Toronto
|1
|0
|0
|2
|32
|14
|Ottawa
|0
|2
|0
|0
|27
|45
|Hamilton
|0
|3
|0
|0
|57
|112
|West Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|BC
|3
|0
|0
|6
|77
|21
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|0
|4
|93
|88
|Saskatchewan
|2
|1
|0
|4
|73
|74
|Calgary
|1
|2
|0
|2
|67
|69
|Edmonton
|0
|2
|0
|0
|13
|39
|two points for a win, one for a tie
|Week Two
|Thursday
Calgary 26, Ottawoa 15
|Friday
Winnipeg 45, Saskatchewan 27
|Saturday
BC 22, Edmonton 0
|Sunday
Toronto 32, Hamilton 14
|Week Three
|Thursday
BC 30, Winnipeg 6
|Friday
Montreal 38, Hamilton 12
|Saturday
Saskatchewan 29, Calgary 26, 2OT
|Sunday
Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
|Week Four
|Friday
Edmonton at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
|Saturday
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
|Monday's Games
BC at Toronto, 7 p.m.