A-K Valley football preview capsules for Week Zero

Nonconference

Highlands at Plum

7 p.m. Friday at Mustangs Stadium, Plum

Last year: Highlands finished 5-4, 4-4 in the Northwest Nine (4A); Plum was 3-7, 3-5 in the Big East (5A).

Coaches: Dom Girardi, Highlands; Matt Morgan, Plum

Top players: Seth Cohen, Highlands (Sr., 6-2, 194, QB/S); Hunter Linhart, Plum (Sr., QB, 6-1, 190)

Keep an eye on: Johnny Crise, Highlands (Jr., 6-7, 183, WR/CB)

Momentum: Highlands. The Highlanders come into the season with security at quarterback and in the passing game as Cohen threw for 2,001 yards and 24 touchdowns last year.

Four downs: 1. Highlands is hoping to snap a two-year WPIAL playoff drought; 2. Plum last qualified for the WPIAL playoffs in 2015. 3. Plum will have numerous new starters as 25 seniors graduated from last year’s squad; 4. Highlands and Plum meet for the first time since 2011, a 35-0 Highlanders nonsection victory.

Extra point: Girardi begins his second season as head coach at Highlands, while Morgan starts his sixth year at the helm of his alma mater.

Nonconference

Allderdice at Kiski Area

7 p.m. Friday at Kiski Area High School

Last year: Allderdice was 7-4, 4-1 in the City League; Kiski Area finished 1-9, 1-7 in the Big East (5A)

Coaches: Jerry Haslett, Allderdice; Sam Albert, Kiski Area

Top players: Dalen Dugger, Allderdice (Sr., 6-4, 195, QB); Ryne Wallace, Kiski Area (Sr., 6-5, 210, QB)

Keep an eye on: Jack Colecchi, Kiski Area (Sr., 6-2, 205, WR/CB)

Momentum: Allderdice. The Dragons hope to build off their City League title and trip to the PIAA playoffs.

Four downs: 1. Kiski Area hopes to improve with seven starters back on both offense and defense; 2. Allderdice’s league crown was its first since 1967; 3. Drew Dinunzio-Biss, at 6-foot, 215 pounds, is a featured back for Kiski Area. He rushed for 370 yards and two scores on 45 carries last year. 4. The Dragons stand four wins away from 300 in the history of the program.

Extra point: Expect Cavaliers 6-2 wideout Jack Colecchi to be targeted several times in the Kiski Area offense. He hauled in 32 passes for 714 yards and six scores last year.

Nonconference

Fox Chapel at Baldwin

7 p.m. Friday at Baldwin High School

Last year: Fox Chapel finished 6-5, 5-3 in the Allegheny Nine (5A); Baldwin was 1-8, 0-8 in the Allegheny Nine (5A).

Coaches: Tom Loughran, Fox Chapel; Loran Cooley, Baldwin

Top players: Angelo Priore, Baldwin (Jr., 5-10, 200, RB/LB); T.J. Johnston, Fox Chapel (Sr., 6-0, 211, RB/LB)

Keep an eye on: Cole Waxter, Fox Chapel (Sr., 5-7, 150, WR/DB)

Momentum: Fox Chapel. Despite losing a lot to graduation, the Foxes hope to build on last year’s run to the WPIAL 5A playoffs.

Four downs: 1. Waxter is the lone returning offensive starter for Fox Chapel. He led the Foxes in receiving last year (406 yards, 3 TD); 2. Baldwin has not had a winning season in football since 2003; 3. The teams were in the same conference last year, and Fox Chapel scored a 19-13 win in Week 7; 4. Priore led the Highlanders in rushing in 2017 with 738 yards and 6 TDs on 124 carries.

Extra point: After Friday’s road game, Fox Chapel plays four of five at home. The Highlanders play their first three games at home.

Nonconference

Knoch at Hampton

7 p.m. Friday at Hampton High School

Radio/Internet: TribLive HSSN

Last year: Knoch was 4-5, 4-4 in the Northwest Nine (4A); Hampton finished 2-8, 2-6 in the Allegheny Nine Conference (5A)

Coaches: Jacque DeMatteo, Hampton; Frank Whalan, Knoch

Top players: Chase Mullen, Knoch (Sr., 5-10, 160, QB/CB); Vinny Schmitt, Hampton (Sr., 5-11, 175, RB/FS)

Keep an eye on: Noah Cetnar, Knoch (Sr., 5-8, 165, RB/LB)

Momentum: Knoch entered the offseason with momentum after winning three of its final four games of the 2017 season.

Four downs: 1. Max Obenrader, a senior, takes over at quarterback for Hampton after three-year starter Ross Andersson graduated; 2. Knoch hopes to qualify for the WPIAL playoffs for the first time since 2014; 3. Hampton last entered the WPIAL playoffs in 2015: 4. The Talbots and Knights met most recently in 2015 as members of the Greater Allegheny Conference. Hampton won 28-0 en route to clinching a postseason berth.

Extra point: Knoch junior starting running back Matt Goodlin is the younger brother of Andrew Rumburg-Goodlin who, at running back, led Knoch to the 2011 WPIAL Class AAA title game.

Nonconference

Leechburg at Apollo-Ridge

7 p.m. at Owens Stadium, Apollo

Last year: Leechburg was 0-10, 0-7 in the Eastern Conference (A); Apollo-Ridge finished 4-6, 2-5 in the Allegheny Conference (3A).

Coaches: Mark George, Leechburg; John Skiba, Apollo-Ridge

Top players: Logan Harmon, Apollo-Ridge (So., 5-10, 190, RB/LB); Bret Kardos, Leechburg (Sr., 5-9, 200, RB/LB)

Keep an eye on: Jake Fello, Apollo-Ridge (So., 5-11, 170, QB/DB)

Momentum: Apollo-Ridge had several freshman take on key roles last year, and they are hoping to take that next step as the team hopes to challenge for a playoff spot.

Four downs: 1. Leechburg enters the season aiming to snap an 11-game losing streak dating back to late in the 2016 campaign; 2. Apollo-Ridge made the move down to 2A this season and will play the likes of Steel Valley, Avonworth, East Allegheny and Valley in conference play; 3. Only one Leechburg player graduated from last year’s team; 4. Apollo-Ridge opened last season with a 34-7 Week Zero victory over Leechburg.

Extra point: The last time Leechburg defeated Apollo-Ridge was in a nonconference matchup that kicked off the 2003 season. The Blue Devils came out on top 19-13.