    Friday’s Scores

    The Associated PressNovember 26, 2022 GMT

    PREP FOOTBALL=

    LHSAA Playoffs=

    Quarterfinal=

    Division IV Select=

    Ascension Catholic 28, Opelousas Catholic 12

    Ouachita Christian 28, Glenbrook 27

    St. Martin’s 29, St. Mary’s 25

    Vermilion Catholic 17, Southern Lab 7

    Division IV Non-Select=

    Haynesville 31, Basile 7

    Homer 47, Logansport 6

    Mangham 48, Arcadia 0

    Oak Grove 20, Kentwood 14

    Division III Select=

    Dunham 50, Calvary Baptist Academy 35

    NDHS 47, Baton Rouge Episcopal 0

    St. Charles Catholic 40, Parkview Baptist 21

    University (Lab) 49, Newman 13

    Division III Non-Select=

    Amite 42, Berwick 14

    Many 14, Rosepine 7

    St. James 48, Avoyelles 24

    Union Parish 38, Patterson 14

    Division II Select=

    E.D. White 42, Kennedy 20

    Lafayette Christian Academy 70, De La Salle 49

    St. Thomas More 56, Madison Prep 34

    Teurlings Catholic 27, Shaw 21

    Division II Non-Select=

    Iowa 31, Leesville 14

    Lutcher 45, Lakeshore 8

    North DeSoto 42, Breaux Bridge 13

    West Feliciana 30, North Vermilion 0

    Division I Non-Select=

    Destrehan 21, East St. John 20

    Ruston 49, Denham Springs 31

    Westgate 21, Neville 10

    Zachary 48, Southside 37

    Division I Select=

    Baton Rouge Catholic 32, Karr 24

    Brother Martin 28, Shreveport Northwood 14

    Carencro 29, Easton 26

    John Curtis Christian 35, C.E. Byrd 14

    ___

    Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.