Quaker Valley football one win away from WPIAL playoff berth

The Quaker Valley football team is close to a WPIAL playoff berth in 3A.

All the Quakers need to do is defeat Hopewell on Friday and they are in. They have won two in a row in Tri-County West Conference play and sit at 3-2 in the league and 3-4 overall.

Quaker Valley also hopes to bounce back from last week’s 47-14 nonconference loss to Beaver Area.

Central Valley (3-2) also is close to clinching in the conference. Like the Quakers, the Warriors need only a win Friday at South Park to wrap up a playoff spot.

Aliquippa (5-0) and Beaver Falls (5-1) already have earned berths.

The top four teams from each of the two 3A conferences will make up the playoff field.

Panthers win again

The Sewickley Academy ice hockey team returned to game action in PIHL Class A after 10 days and topped Freeport 10-3 Thursday at Belmont Ice Complex in Kittanning.

The Panthers won their second in a row after a season-opening loss. They edged Deer Lakes 5-4 on Oct. 8.

Freeport got on the board first, but Sewickley Academy scored the next four to take control.

The Yellowjackets found the back of the net to make it 4-2, but the Panthers then tallied six straight from the second to third periods.

Sewickley Academy scored four times on the power play and added one shorthanded.

Matthew Hajdukiewicz led the Panthers with four goals and three assists. Jack Duggan and Chris Keller each scored two goals, and Jackson Paul and Shane Moore tallied a goal apiece.

Ford takes title

Quaker Valley junior Daniel Ford topped the field in the boys AA race at Thursday’s Tri-State Track Coaches Association Championships on the Roadman Park course at Cal U (Pa.).

He raced to a time of 17 minutes, 3.83 seconds, 22 seconds ahead of runner-up Jack Aulbach, a junior from Blackhawk.

Freshman Anna Cohen also represented the Quakers, and she took fourth (20:48.29) in the girls AA race.

Roadman Park also is the new course for the WPIAL cross country championships set for Oct. 25.

Sewickley Academy senior Henry Meakem placed 10th overall in the boys A race.

The highest-placing finisher for the Panthers teams, Meakem completed the course in a season-best time of 19:08.68. Five of the top 10 in the final standings are seniors.