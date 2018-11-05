FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Quaker Valley football one win away from WPIAL playoff berth

By Michael Love
 
Share

The Quaker Valley football team is close to a WPIAL playoff berth in 3A.

All the Quakers need to do is defeat Hopewell on Friday and they are in. They have won two in a row in Tri-County West Conference play and sit at 3-2 in the league and 3-4 overall.

Quaker Valley also hopes to bounce back from last week’s 47-14 nonconference loss to Beaver Area.

Other news
FILE - Israeli-born Australian Malka Leifer, right, is brought to a courtroom in Jerusalem on Feb. 27, 2018. Two victims of Leifer, convicted of their sexual abuse as children, told a court in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, of the pain she had caused them. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)
Australian prosecutor says former Israeli principal feigned mental illness to avoid extradition
An Australian prosecutor says the former principal of an Australian Jewish school feigned mental illness in a seven-year battle to avoid extradition on child sex abuse charges.
Leo Carlsson puts on an Anaheim Ducks jersey after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Gary Bettman urges fans to boo him, honors David Poile to kick off NHL draft
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman brought one of the league’s most beloved general managers with him to the stage to kick off the draft.
Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Zavala homers twice, drives in 4 runs as the White Sox beat the Angels 11-5
Seby Zavala had his second two-homer game of the season and drove in four runs to help the Chicago White Sox break out of an offensive slump with an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against Oakland A’s, the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.

Central Valley (3-2) also is close to clinching in the conference. Like the Quakers, the Warriors need only a win Friday at South Park to wrap up a playoff spot.

Aliquippa (5-0) and Beaver Falls (5-1) already have earned berths.

The top four teams from each of the two 3A conferences will make up the playoff field.

Panthers win again

The Sewickley Academy ice hockey team returned to game action in PIHL Class A after 10 days and topped Freeport 10-3 Thursday at Belmont Ice Complex in Kittanning.&nbsp;

The Panthers won their second in a row after a season-opening loss. They edged Deer Lakes 5-4 on Oct. 8.

Freeport got on the board first, but Sewickley Academy scored the next four to take control.

The Yellowjackets found the back of the net to make it 4-2, but the Panthers then tallied six straight from the second to third periods.

Sewickley Academy scored four times on the power play and added one shorthanded.

Matthew Hajdukiewicz led the Panthers with four goals and three assists. Jack Duggan and Chris Keller each scored two goals, and Jackson Paul and Shane Moore tallied a goal apiece.

Ford takes title

Quaker Valley junior Daniel Ford topped the field in the boys AA race at Thursday’s Tri-State Track Coaches Association Championships on the Roadman Park course at Cal U (Pa.).

He raced to a time of 17 minutes, 3.83 seconds, 22 seconds ahead of runner-up Jack Aulbach, a junior from Blackhawk.

Freshman Anna Cohen also represented the Quakers, and she took fourth (20:48.29) in the girls AA race.

Roadman Park also is the new course for the WPIAL cross country championships set for Oct. 25.

Sewickley Academy senior Henry Meakem placed 10th overall in the boys A race.

The highest-placing finisher for the Panthers teams, Meakem completed the course in a season-best time of 19:08.68. Five of the top 10 in the final standings are seniors.