WPIAL releases football playoff pairings

 
Five teams that finished the regular season undefeated earned No. 1 seeds Monday night, when the WPIAL football committee announced pairings for the playoffs at the DoubleTree Hotel in Green Tree.

Pine-Richland (Class 6A), South Fayette (4A), Aliquippa (3A), Steel Valley (2A) and California (A) received the top seeds in their respective classifications.

Penn-Trafford (9-1) earned the No. 1 seed in Class 5A.

Belle Vernon, which went 9-0 in Class 4A, and Washington, which was 9-0 in Class 2A, each were awarded No. 2 seeds.

Eight teams in Class 3A-6A and 16 teams in Class A-2A qualified for the WPIAL playoffs.

There will be 31 opening-round games Friday night, and one game — Imani Christian vs. Sto-Rox — will be played at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wolvarena.

The Class 3A-6A semifinals and Class A-2A quarterfinals will be Nov. 10. The small school semifinals will be Nov. 17.

The Class 3A-6A championship games are set for Nov. 18 at Heinz Field.

The Class A-2A title games will be Nov. 25 at Robert Morris’ Joe Walton Stadium.

Here’s a look at the full first-round schedule:

Class 6A

Friday’s schedule

All games start at 7:30 p.m.

Norwin (5-5) at Pine-Richland (10-0); North Allegheny (7-3) at Mt. Lebanon (6-4); Central Catholic (8-2) vs. Peters Township (7-3) at Cupples Stadium; Penn Hills (7-3) at Bethel Park (8-1)

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

All games start at 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel (6-4) at Penn-Trafford (9-1); Franklin Regional (6-3) at Upper St. Clair (7-3); Woodland Hills (6-4) at Gateway (9-1); McKeesport at West Allegheny (7-2)

Class 4A

Friday’s schedule

All games at 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin (5-4) at South Fayette (10-0); New Castle (7-3) at Montour (7-2); Mars (6-4) at Belle Vernon (9-0); Trinity (6-3) at Thomas Jefferson (8-1)

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

All games at 7:30 p.m.

South Park (6-3) vs. Aliquippa (10-0) at Ambridge; Beaver (8-2) at Elizabeth Forward (7-2); Derry (9-1) at Quaker Valley (9-1); Freeport (7-2) vs. Seton LaSalle (8-1) at Dormont Stadium

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

All games at 7:30 p.m.

Laurel (3-7) at Steel Valley (8-0); Burgettstown (6-3) at Neshannock (6-4); Frazier (3-7) at Riverside (7-2); Avonworth (3-5) at Charleroi (9-1); Freedom (5-5) at Washington (9-0); Mohawk (5-3) at East Allegheny (6-3); Brentwood (5-4) vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (8-2) at Mars; Beth-Center (7-3) at Serra Catholic (6-4)

Class A

Friday’s schedule

All games at 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin (3-6) at California (10-0); Union (7-3) at Fort Cherry (7-2); Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (8-2) vs. Springdale (5-5) at Moon; Summit Academy (4-5) at Clairton (7-2); Western Beaver (6-4) at Carmichaels (7-2); Monessen (3-7) at Jeannette (9-1); West Greene (7-3) at Rochester (7-2)

Saturday’s schedule

Imani Christian (8-2) vs. Sto-Rox (3-7) at Woodland Hills, 1:30 p.m.