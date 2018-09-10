A-K Valley football Q&A with Highlands’ Cam Taylor

From fullback to feature back, it doesn’t matter. Highlands senior running back Cam Taylor is just looking for contact.

The 5-foot-10, 232-pound Taylor is more like a runaway freight train when he breaks through defensive lines with a full head of steam.

“I joke with him and tell him that he’s a mini-Bus (Jerome Bettis),” second-year Highlands coach Dom Girardi said. “I know I wouldn’t want to tackle him, and I’m sure that goes through the minds of some of the kids on the opposing team. I tell him if there isn’t a hole, you make a hole.”

Voted captain by his teammates, Taylor took over the starting job early last season in the Rams’ pass-heavy offense where he finished with 398 yards on 84 carries and one touchdown, good for a 4.7 yards-per-carry average.

“Cam so far has proven to be a workhorse for us,” Girardi said. “What I like about him is that we know that he’s going to run hard, he knows his assignments and I trust him back there. We’re going to utilize him as much as we can.”

Taylor possesses the rare combination of size, speed and hands for a big guy who is considered a prototype north/south runner.

“I would add intelligence; he understands what he is doing,” Girardi said. “He helps us be the spread offense that we want to be because he helps keep the defense honest.”

He’s also dangerous in the Rams’ passing attack where he can pull in a slip screen, turn up field and eat up chunks of yardage.

“When I first got the job, I saw this big kid out there catching and at first I thought the kid was a fullback,” Girardi said. "(His) hands, that jumped out at me at how good his hands were.”

Taylor is just as much of a headache on defense when he’ll take over at the starting “Mike” linebacker spot.

“I get used to it because I see him every day, but I notice the looks that he gets from people who aren’t used to tackling a kid that big,” Girardi said. “He’s got a lot going for him.”

How did your last preseason camp go?

It’s been a wake-up call, honestly. It’s my last go-around, so I have to leave it all on the field.

Is this team ready to break camp and head into the season?

We’re all excited. We’ve been talking about Plum before we were talking about (our scrimmage with) Hampton. I’m excited, fourth go-around, last go-around.

How has the transition from fullback to running back gone?

It was a big difference. When Coach (Albert) was here he was big on fullbacks blocking. When coach Girardi came in and saw that I can run the ball, he said we’re making the switch.

What’s the strength of this year’s team?

Our offense. I think last year showed us how good our offense can be. We can throw and run the ball.

What is your best attribute as a running back?

My vision. That’s the biggest key. I feel like (playing) defense makes that better for me.

Which is your favorite position, running back or linebacker?

I like running people over at running back.

What kind of advice would you give to your freshman self?

Stay focused. I think my freshman year I went off from being focused because I didn’t get as much playing time as I wanted.

What’s it going to take for Highlands to reach the postseason?

A lot of hard work. Our defense needs to step up big this season.

Which conference game do you have circled on the schedule?

New Castle. That’s our, and my, redemption game.

Why do you wear the No. 44?

I had a brother that passed away and he wore No. 44, and my older brother wore No. 44, too. It’s a family thing.

Which player on your team is poised to have a breakout season?

(Sophomore wide receiver) DJ Loveland is gonna be a big guy for us. Last year, he was underrated, but he hit the weight room this past offseason and got big.

Who is your favorite football player?

Dick Butkus. I like the smash-mouth football players.

Who do you have, Pitt or Penn State?

Penn State, 36-27.

Do you have a nickname?

I got whole bunch. They call me “C-Money.” They used to call me “Duck” last year because I ducked my head. Our athletic trainer calls me “Captain Cam.”

Who has the best nickname on the team?

“Meast,” (junior) James Vance. Half man, half beast. Brayden Thimons came up with that.

What are your college plans?

I have a couple of colleges that are looking at me, Waynesburg and Cal U. I want to go for physical therapy.