Jeannette’s Hall, Derry’s Sweeney to coach in Foothills Football Classic
The Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association announced Monday that Jeannette coach Roy Hall and Derry coach Tim Sweeney will lead teams at the annual Foothills Football Classic, which will be held June 15.
Hall will coach the blue team and Sweeney the red team.
The game will be held at 7 p.m. at Hempfield.
Hall led Jeannette to WPIAL and PIAA Class A titles last season.
Sweeney led Derry to a second consecutive WPIAL playoff appearance.
The rest of the coaching staff will be announced Thursday.
The teams will be announced in mid-March.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune Review is a staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.