Pair of powers fall out of Trib HSSN state football rankings

Two ranked teams lost and were ousted from the Trib HSSN state rankings.

Delone Catholic was knocked off and replaced in the Class 2A rankings by York Catholic, and Canton dropped from the ranks of the unbeaten and fell out of the Class A top 5, replaced by Shade.

That sets up three matchups of state ranked teams as the regular season winds down and October football comes to an end in Week 9.

Two of those showdowns are in the WPIAL, where No. 4 North Allegheny hosts No. 3 Pine-Richland in 6A, and No. 2 Jeannette hosts No. 3 Clairton in Class A.

The other big game is Saturday’s Appalachian Bowl as Class 2A No. 2 Ligonier Valley faces Class A No. 5 Shade in a battle of undefeated teams.

All three games can be heard on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Here is the PIAA Top Five in each of the six classifications prior to Week Nine. Their ranking from last week is the number in parenthesis after their record.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (6-0, 1): The Hawks beat Father Judge, 69-14. On Friday, they host Archbishop Ryan.

2. Coatesville (9-0, 2): The Red Raiders beat Avon Grove, 42-0. On Friday, they host Downingtown East.

3. Pine-Richland (8-1, 3): The Rams beat Seneca Valley, 21-7. On Friday, they visit North Allegheny.

4. North Allegheny (9-0, 4): The Tigers beat West Allegheny, 26-20. On Friday, they host Pine-Richland.

5. Harrisburg (8-1, 5): The Cougars beat Carlisle, 64-10. On Friday, they visit Altoona.

Out: Nobody

Class 5A

1. Manheim Central (9-0, 1): The Barons beat Garden Spot, 63-0. On Friday, they host Solanco.

2. Gateway (9-0, 2): The Gators beat Connellsville, 76-0. On Friday, they host McKeesport.

3. Penn Hills (9-0, 3): The Indians beat Baldwin, 18-0. On Friday, they visit North Hills.

4. Academy Park (8-1, 4): The Knights beat Glen Mills, 47-12. On Friday, they host Penn Wood.

5. William Penn (8-1, 5): The Bearcats beat Northeastern, 32-28. On Friday, they host Central York.

Out: Nobody

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson (8-0, 1): The Jaguars beat Greensburg Salem, 70-21. On Friday, they visit West Mifflin.

2. Pottsgrove (9-0, 2): The Falcons beat Phoenixville, 31-0. On Friday, they host Perkiomen Valley.

3. Cathedral Prep (7-2, 3): The Ramblers beat Erie, 28-9. On Friday, they host Clarkson (Canada) Football North.

4. Bishop McDevitt (8-1, 4): The Crusaders beat Mechanicsburg, 49-7. On Friday, they host Susquehanna Township.

5. Valley View (9-0, 5): The Cougars beat Scranton, 42-7. On Friday, they visit North Pocono.

Out: Nobody

Class 3A

1. Aliquippa (9-0,1 1): The Quips beat Keystone Oaks, 59-0. On Friday, they visit Central Valley.

2. Conwell-Egan Catholic (9-0, 2): The Eagles beat Bishop McDevitt-Wyncotte, 42-14. On Saturday, they host Cardinal O’Hara.

3. Middletown (8-1, 3): The Blue Raiders beat East Pennsboro, 28-0. On Friday, they host Palmyra.

4. Grove City (9-0, 4): The Eagles beat Meadville, 56-6. On Friday, they host Girard.

5. Lancaster Catholic (9-0, 5): The Crusaders beat Donegal, 22-14. On Friday, they visit Pequea Valley.

Out: Nobody

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (9-0, 1): The Tigers beat Hughesville, 68-8. On Friday, they visit Danville.

2. Ligonier Valley (9-0, 2): The Rams beat Blairsville, 49-6. On Saturday, they play Shade.

3. Wilmington (8-1, 3): The Greyhounds beat Hickory, 42-0. On Friday, they visit Greenville.

4. Shady Side Academy (8-0, 5): The Indians beat East Allegheny, 56-21. On Friday, they visit Avonworth.

5. York Catholic (9-0, NR): The Fighting Irish beat Delone Catholic, 35-7. On Friday, they host York County Tech.

Out: Delone Catholic

Class A

1. Farrell (9-0, 1): The Steelers beat Greenville, 46-0. They are off this week.

2. Jeannette (9-0, 2): The Jayhawks beat Riverview, 43-0. On Friday, they host No. 3 Clairton.

3. Clairton (8-0, 3): The Bears beat Springdale, 43-7. On Friday, they visit Jeannette.

4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (8-1, 5): The Chargers beat Union. 48-7. On Friday, they visit Cornell.

5. Shade (9-0, NR): The Panthers beat Windber, 42-19. On Saturday, they play No. 2 Ligonier Valley.

Out: Canton