AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 19, 2022 GMT

PREP FOOTBALL=

PIAA Playoffs=

Class 6A=

Central Bucks West 14, Perkiomen Valley 13

Garnet Valley 28, Downingtown East 17

Harrisburg 44, Central York 7

Manheim Township 42, Hempfield 7

Parkland 35, Bethlehem Freedom 10

State College 57, Erie McDowell 50, 3OT

Class 5A=

Cocalico 32, Solanco 8

Exeter 21, Northern York 7

Rustin 28, Strath Haven 27, OT

Upper Dublin 30, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 0

Whitehall 34, Delaware Valley 13

Class 4A=

Aliquippa 42, McKeesport 7

Allentown Central Catholic 38, Jersey Shore 31, OT

Central Valley 19, Thomas Jefferson 0

Crestwood 12, Valley View 7

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 47, Twin Valley 3

Manheim Central 42, Lampeter-Strasburg 6

Class 3A=

Avonworth 35, Shady Side Academy 0

Belle Vernon 42, Freeport 0

Central Martinsburg 35, Clearfield 6

Danville 41, Loyalsock 20

Grove City 42, Slippery Rock 23

Neumann-Goretti 22, Scranton Prep 14

Northwestern Lehigh 34, North Schuylkill 14

Class 2A=

Beaver Falls 54, Sto-Rox 16

ADVERTISEMENT

Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Penns Valley 35

Camp Hill Trinity 24, Philadelphia West Catholic 0

Executive Charter 42, Lakeland 15

Southern Columbia 48, Mount Carmel 18

Steel Valley 32, Neshannock 17

Westinghouse 44, Clarion Area 8

Class 1A=

Bishop Canevin 49, South Side 21

Port Allegany 21, Brockway 14

Union Area 18, Rochester 16

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.