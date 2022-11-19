AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 20, 2022 GMT

PREP FOOTBALL=

IHSA Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Class 8A=

Lincoln-Way East 31, Glenbard West 7

Loyola 30, York 3

Class 7A=

Batavia 24, Lake Zurich 7

Chicago Mt. Carmel 20, St. Rita 9

Class 6A=

East St. Louis 32, Lemont 29

Prairie Ridge 21, St. Ignatius 19

Class 5A=

Nazareth 10, Sycamore 7

Peoria (H.S.) 76, Morris 56

Class 4A=

Providence 22, St. Francis 15

Class 3A=

IC Catholic 35, Byron 0

Williamsville 12, Tolono Unity 7

Class 2A=

Decatur St. Teresa 39, Johnston City 15

Tri-Valley 36, Maroa-Forsyth 6

Class 1A=

Camp Point Central 44, Colfax Ridgeview 8

Lena-Winslow 38, Forreston 16

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

