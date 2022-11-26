Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 6A State Championship=
Quarterfinal=
Casteel High School 43, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 6
Gilbert Highland 14, Tucson Salpointe 10
Mesa Red Mountain 49, Mesa 10
Phoenix Pinnacle 24, Queen Creek 14
Class 5A State Championship=
Quarterfinal=
Cactus 26, Phoenix Horizon 18
Higley 45, Desert Edge 42
Scottsdale Desert Mountain 17, Goodyear Millenium 7
Scottsdale Notre Dame 65, Marana 36
Class 4A State Championship=
Quarterfinal=
American Leadership-Gilbert 55, Bradshaw Mountain 20
Lake Havasu 35, Yuma Catholic 34
Snowflake 23, Prescott 3
Tucson Canyon del Oro 28, Phoenix Thunderbird 3
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/