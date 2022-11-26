AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 26, 2022 GMT

PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 6A State Championship=

Quarterfinal=

Casteel High School 43, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 6

Gilbert Highland 14, Tucson Salpointe 10

Mesa Red Mountain 49, Mesa 10

Phoenix Pinnacle 24, Queen Creek 14

Class 5A State Championship=

Quarterfinal=

Cactus 26, Phoenix Horizon 18

Higley 45, Desert Edge 42

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 17, Goodyear Millenium 7

Scottsdale Notre Dame 65, Marana 36

Class 4A State Championship=

Quarterfinal=

American Leadership-Gilbert 55, Bradshaw Mountain 20

Lake Havasu 35, Yuma Catholic 34

Snowflake 23, Prescott 3

Tucson Canyon del Oro 28, Phoenix Thunderbird 3

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

