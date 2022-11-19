AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 19, 2022 GMT

PREP FOOTBALL=

LHSAA Playoffs=

Regional=

Division I Non-Select=

Denham Springs 29, Benton 28

Destrehan 35, Dutchtown 14

East St. John 35, Haughton 21

Neville 31, East Ascension 9

Ruston 37, Ouachita Parish 16

Southside 35, Northshore 14

Westgate 28, Slidell 7

Zachary 20, West Monroe 10

Division I Select=

Baton Rouge Catholic 24, Rummel 0

Brother Martin 27, St. Augustine 24

C.E. Byrd 49, Alexandria 10

Carencro 27, Acadiana 17

Easton 48, Captain Shreve 7

John Curtis Christian 35, Jesuit 7

Karr 34, Scotlandville 26

Shreveport Northwood 35, Saint Paul’s 9

Division II Non-Select=

Breaux Bridge 33, Iota 18

Iowa 17, Abbeville 14

Lakeshore 35, Opelousas 34

Leesville 21, Jennings 7

Lutcher 49, St. Martinville 33

North DeSoto 33, Cecilia 14

North Vermilion 41, Church Point 30

West Feliciana 55, Erath 21

Division II Select=

De La Salle 53, Vandebilt Catholic 7

E.D. White 32, Evangel Christian Academy 29

Lafayette Christian Academy 46, McDonogh #35 8

Madison Prep 6, St. Louis 0, OT

Shaw 42, Livingston Collegiate Academy 6

St. Thomas More 55, Helen Cox 0

Teurlings Catholic 51, Carver 27

Division III Non-Select=

Amite 46, Jena 12

Avoyelles 54, St. Helena 8

Berwick 33, Bogalusa 30

Many 21, Richwood 0

Patterson 36, Winnfield 12

Rosepine 20, Westlake 13

    • St. James 41, Loreauville 14

    Union Parish 34, Sterlington 14

    Division III Select=

    Baton Rouge Episcopal 10, Loyola Prep 7

    Calvary Baptist Academy 52, Northlake Christian 0

    Dunham 56, M.L. King Charter 21

    NDHS 41, Lake Charles College Prep 40, OT

    Newman 57, S. B. Wright 19

    Parkview Baptist 28, North Caddo 24

    St. Charles Catholic 49, Ascension Episcopal 17

    University (Lab) 43, Country Day 0

    Division IV Non-Select=

    Arcadia 18, White Castle 12, 2OT

    Basile 19, Oberlin 6

    Haynesville 36, Oakdale 16

    Homer 52, Delhi 7

    Kentwood 53, General Trass (Lake Providence) 8

    Logansport 46, East Feliciana 16

    Mangham 60, Grand Lake 12

    Oak Grove 35, Welsh 14

    Division IV Select=

    Ascension Catholic 38, Riverside Academy 31

    Glenbrook 42, Pointe Coupee Catholic 21

    Opelousas Catholic 52, Central Catholic 12

    Ouachita Christian 49, Sacred Heart 0

    Southern Lab 12, St. Frederick Catholic 6

    St. Martin’s 48, Delhi Charter 12

    St. Mary’s 45, Hanson Memorial 0

    Vermilion Catholic 31, Cedar Creek 7

    ___

    Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

