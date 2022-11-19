AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

November 19, 2022

PREP FOOTBALL=

TSSAA Playoffs=

Division I Quarterfinal=

Class 1A=

Clay County 41, Gordonsville 6

Coalfield 56, Oliver Springs 0

McKenzie 20, Fayetteville 18

Memphis Academy of Science (MASE) 26, Peabody 24

Class 2A=

Huntingdon 14, Union City 3

Riverside 33, Lewis County 26

Tyner Academy 35, East Robertson 7

York Institute 35, Monterey 21

Class 3A=

Alcoa 56, Gatlinburg-Pittman 21

Covington 24, Dyersburg 10

East Nashville Literature 40, Smith County 27

Giles County 24, Sweetwater 13

Class 4A=

Anderson County 38, Greeneville 7

Haywood County 64, Milan 14

Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 41, Lexington 24

Red Bank 28, East Hamilton 6

Class 5A=

Henry County 27, Springfield 19

Knoxville West 49, Daniel Boone 7

Page 35, Nolensville 28

Powell 43, Oak Ridge 13

Class 6A=

Bartlett 16, Germantown 14

Beech 35, Cane Ridge 7

Maryville 38, Science Hill 14

Oakland 48, Blackman 23

Division II Semifinal=

Class A=

Friendship Christian 24, USJ 20

Nashville Christian 54, Jackson Christian 20

Class AA=

CPA 28, Chattanooga Christian 13

Lipscomb Academy 44, Knoxville Webb 7

Class AAA=

Baylor 44, Brentwood Academy 39

MBA 28, McCallie 27

