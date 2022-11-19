Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
TSSAA Playoffs=
Division I Quarterfinal=
Class 1A=
Clay County 41, Gordonsville 6
Coalfield 56, Oliver Springs 0
McKenzie 20, Fayetteville 18
Memphis Academy of Science (MASE) 26, Peabody 24
Class 2A=
Huntingdon 14, Union City 3
Riverside 33, Lewis County 26
Tyner Academy 35, East Robertson 7
York Institute 35, Monterey 21
Class 3A=
Alcoa 56, Gatlinburg-Pittman 21
Covington 24, Dyersburg 10
East Nashville Literature 40, Smith County 27
Giles County 24, Sweetwater 13
Class 4A=
Anderson County 38, Greeneville 7
Haywood County 64, Milan 14
Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 41, Lexington 24
Red Bank 28, East Hamilton 6
Class 5A=
Henry County 27, Springfield 19
Knoxville West 49, Daniel Boone 7
Page 35, Nolensville 28
Powell 43, Oak Ridge 13
Class 6A=
Bartlett 16, Germantown 14
Beech 35, Cane Ridge 7
Maryville 38, Science Hill 14
Oakland 48, Blackman 23
Division II Semifinal=
Class A=
Friendship Christian 24, USJ 20
Nashville Christian 54, Jackson Christian 20
Class AA=
CPA 28, Chattanooga Christian 13
Lipscomb Academy 44, Knoxville Webb 7
Class AAA=
Baylor 44, Brentwood Academy 39
MBA 28, McCallie 27
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/