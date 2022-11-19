AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 19, 2022 GMT

PREP FOOTBALL=

KSHSAA Football Championship=

Sub-State=

Class 6A=

Gardner-Edgerton 56, Olathe Northwest 7

Manhattan 28, Derby 23

Class 5A=

Maize 42, Hays 9

Mill Valley 63, BV Southwest 0

Class 4A=

Bishop Miege 38, St. Thomas Aquinas 28

Wamego 33, McPherson 16

Class 3A=

Andale 36, Clay Center 0

Holton 48, Topeka Hayden 17

Class 2A=

Kingman 28, Southeast Saline 22, 2OT

Nemaha Central 30, Sabetha 14

Class 1A=

Inman 23, Conway Springs 6

St. Mary’s 46, Centralia 16

Class 8-Man DII=

Axtell 36, Canton-Galva 32

Thunder Ridge 58, Dighton 12

Class 8-Man DI=

Little River 48, Burlingame 0

Wichita County 76, Hill City 30

Class 6-Man=

Ashland 78, Cheylin 34

Cunningham 60, Waverly 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

