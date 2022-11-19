Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
KSHSAA Football Championship=
Sub-State=
Class 6A=
Gardner-Edgerton 56, Olathe Northwest 7
Manhattan 28, Derby 23
Class 5A=
Maize 42, Hays 9
Mill Valley 63, BV Southwest 0
Class 4A=
Bishop Miege 38, St. Thomas Aquinas 28
Wamego 33, McPherson 16
Class 3A=
Andale 36, Clay Center 0
Holton 48, Topeka Hayden 17
Class 2A=
Kingman 28, Southeast Saline 22, 2OT
Nemaha Central 30, Sabetha 14
Class 1A=
Inman 23, Conway Springs 6
St. Mary’s 46, Centralia 16
Class 8-Man DII=
Axtell 36, Canton-Galva 32
Thunder Ridge 58, Dighton 12
Class 8-Man DI=
Little River 48, Burlingame 0
Wichita County 76, Hill City 30
Class 6-Man=
Ashland 78, Cheylin 34
Cunningham 60, Waverly 12
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/