Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
IMG Academy-Blue 27, St. Frances Academy, Md. 16
Lakeland 47, Mitchell 10
FHSAA Regional Semifinal=
Class 4M=
Region 2=
East Lake 38, Plant 14
Ocoee 29, West Orange 28, OT
Region 3=
Palm Beach Central 55, Douglas 23
Region 4=
Christopher Columbus Catholic 28, Miami Palmetto 0
Doral Academy Charter 32, Western 21
Class 4S=
Region 1=
Bartram Trail 42, Creekside 15
Buchholz 54, Crestview 33
Region 2=
Lake Minneola 44, Winter Haven 14
Region 3=
Kissimmee Osceola 10, Treasure Coast 7
Vero Beach 26, Melbourne 7
Region 4=
Sarasota Riverview 28, Sarasota 7
Venice 39, Lehigh 0
Class 3M=
Region 1=
Edgewater 28, Tampa Bay Tech 24
Region 2=
Jesuit 45, Gaither 10
Largo 28, East Bay 12
Region 3=
St. Thomas Aquinas 63, Atlantic Community 14
Region 4=
Homestead 35, Miami Krop 12
Miramar 29, Miami Southridge 24
Class 3S=
Region 1=
Choctawhatchee 30, Pine Forest 29
Columbia 17, Escambia 15
Region 2=
Lake Wales 40, Ocala Vanguard 0
Zephyrhills 21, Lecanto 0
Region 3=
Jensen Beach 26, Sebring 23, OT
Region 4=
Eagles Naples FL 35, Port Charlotte 3
Tigers Dunbar Fort Myers FL 33, North Fort Myers 32
Class 2M=
Region 1=
Bolles School 28, Bishop Moore 10
Raines 18, Riverside 0
Region 2=
Calvary Christian-Clearwater 29, Berkeley Prep 28, OT
Lakewood 44, Tampa Catholic 41
Region 3=
Cardinal Gibbons 43, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 27
Region 4=
Miami Central 34, Miami Northwestern 30
Class 2S=
Region 1=
Florida 18, Pensacola Catholic 14
Suwannee 17, West Florida 14
Region 2=
Baker County 31, Baldwin 29
Bradford 37, Eastside 0
Region 3=
Cocoa 49, Palm Bay 3
South Sumter 49, Hudson 14
Region 4=
Frostproof 17, DeSoto County 7
Vikings Bishop Verot Fort Myers FL 42, Clewiston 39
Class 1M=
Region 1=
Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 30, Orlando Christian 13
University Christian 42, First Academy-Orlando 13
Region 2=
Carrollwood Day 37, Northside Christian 6
Clearwater Central Catholic 63, Indian Rocks 12
Region 3=
Cardinal Newman 14, Benjamin 6
Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 48, Avant Garde 0
Region 4=
Palmer Trinity 27, Archbishop Carroll 24
Class 1R=
Quadrant 1=
Chipley 39, Baker 20
Northview 34, Holmes County 26
Quadrant 2=
Blountstown 14, Port St. Joe 13
Sneads 42, Cottondale 8
Quadrant 3=
Lafayette 31, Hilliard 13
Union County 27, Madison County 16
Quadrant 4=
Hawthorne 33, Wildwood 15
Pahokee 50, Chiefland 28
Class 1S=
Region 1=
Munroe Day 21, St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 19
North Florida Christian 42, Maclay 14
Region 2=
Ocala Trinity Catholic 56, Father Lopez Catholic 6
P.K. Yonge 35, Holy Trinity Episcopal 3
Region 3=
John Carroll Catholic 38, Cardinal Mooney 7
Lakeland Christian 16, Victory Christian 15
Region 4=
Lions First Baptist Naples FL 42, Community School of Naples 6
Moore Haven 45, Evangelical Christian 13
SSAC Playoffs=
8-Man=
Class A=
Championship=
Ocala Christian Academy 44, The Classical Academy of Sarasota 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/