Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 19, 2022 GMT

PREP FOOTBALL=

IMG Academy-Blue 27, St. Frances Academy, Md. 16

Lakeland 47, Mitchell 10

FHSAA Regional Semifinal=

Class 4M=

Region 2=

East Lake 38, Plant 14

Ocoee 29, West Orange 28, OT

Region 3=

Palm Beach Central 55, Douglas 23

Region 4=

Christopher Columbus Catholic 28, Miami Palmetto 0

Doral Academy Charter 32, Western 21

Class 4S=

Region 1=

Bartram Trail 42, Creekside 15

Buchholz 54, Crestview 33

Region 2=

Lake Minneola 44, Winter Haven 14

Region 3=

Kissimmee Osceola 10, Treasure Coast 7

Vero Beach 26, Melbourne 7

Region 4=

Sarasota Riverview 28, Sarasota 7

Venice 39, Lehigh 0

Class 3M=

Region 1=

Edgewater 28, Tampa Bay Tech 24

Region 2=

Jesuit 45, Gaither 10

Largo 28, East Bay 12

Region 3=

St. Thomas Aquinas 63, Atlantic Community 14

Region 4=

Homestead 35, Miami Krop 12

Miramar 29, Miami Southridge 24

Class 3S=

Region 1=

Choctawhatchee 30, Pine Forest 29

Columbia 17, Escambia 15

Region 2=

Lake Wales 40, Ocala Vanguard 0

Zephyrhills 21, Lecanto 0

Region 3=

Jensen Beach 26, Sebring 23, OT

Region 4=

Eagles Naples FL 35, Port Charlotte 3

Tigers Dunbar Fort Myers FL 33, North Fort Myers 32

Class 2M=

Region 1=

Bolles School 28, Bishop Moore 10

Raines 18, Riverside 0

Region 2=

Calvary Christian-Clearwater 29, Berkeley Prep 28, OT

Lakewood 44, Tampa Catholic 41

    • Region 3=

    Cardinal Gibbons 43, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 27

    Region 4=

    Miami Central 34, Miami Northwestern 30

    Class 2S=

    Region 1=

    Florida 18, Pensacola Catholic 14

    Suwannee 17, West Florida 14

    Region 2=

    Baker County 31, Baldwin 29

    Bradford 37, Eastside 0

    Region 3=

    Cocoa 49, Palm Bay 3

    South Sumter 49, Hudson 14

    Region 4=

    Frostproof 17, DeSoto County 7

    Vikings Bishop Verot Fort Myers FL 42, Clewiston 39

    Class 1M=

    Region 1=

    Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 30, Orlando Christian 13

    University Christian 42, First Academy-Orlando 13

    Region 2=

    Carrollwood Day 37, Northside Christian 6

    Clearwater Central Catholic 63, Indian Rocks 12

    Region 3=

    Cardinal Newman 14, Benjamin 6

    Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 48, Avant Garde 0

    Region 4=

    Palmer Trinity 27, Archbishop Carroll 24

    Class 1R=

    Quadrant 1=

    Chipley 39, Baker 20

    Northview 34, Holmes County 26

    Quadrant 2=

    Blountstown 14, Port St. Joe 13

    Sneads 42, Cottondale 8

    Quadrant 3=

    Lafayette 31, Hilliard 13

    Union County 27, Madison County 16

    Quadrant 4=

    Hawthorne 33, Wildwood 15

    Pahokee 50, Chiefland 28

    Class 1S=

    Region 1=

    Munroe Day 21, St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 19

    North Florida Christian 42, Maclay 14

    Region 2=

    Ocala Trinity Catholic 56, Father Lopez Catholic 6

    P.K. Yonge 35, Holy Trinity Episcopal 3

    Region 3=

    John Carroll Catholic 38, Cardinal Mooney 7

    Lakeland Christian 16, Victory Christian 15

    Region 4=

    Lions First Baptist Naples FL 42, Community School of Naples 6

    Moore Haven 45, Evangelical Christian 13

    SSAC Playoffs=

    8-Man=

    Class A=

    Championship=

    Ocala Christian Academy 44, The Classical Academy of Sarasota 0

    ___

    Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

