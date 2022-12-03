AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 3, 2022 GMT

PREP FOOTBALL=

FHSAA State Semifinal=

Class 1M=

Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 56, True North 0

Clearwater Central Catholic 35, University Christian 29

Class 1R=

Hawthorne 28, Blountstown 0

Northview 21, Union County 11

Class 1S=

Lions First Baptist Naples FL 28, Munroe Day 7

Ocala Trinity Catholic 22, John Carroll Catholic 10

Class 2M=

Miami Central 39, Lakewood 21

Plantation American Heritage 21, Bolles School 14

Class 2S=

Cocoa 31, Bradford 21

Florida 38, Vikings Bishop Verot Fort Myers FL 28

Class 3M=

Homestead 30, Jones 24

St. Thomas Aquinas 45, Jesuit 3

Class 3S=

Lake Wales 37, Columbia 7

Mainland 30, Tigers Dunbar Fort Myers FL 23

Class 4M=

Apopka 27, Palm Beach Central 24

Christopher Columbus Catholic 41, Ocoee 36

Class 4S=

Lakeland 14, Kissimmee Osceola 7

Venice 42, Buchholz 35

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

