Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
FHSAA State Semifinal=
Class 1M=
Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 56, True North 0
Clearwater Central Catholic 35, University Christian 29
Class 1R=
Hawthorne 28, Blountstown 0
Northview 21, Union County 11
Class 1S=
Lions First Baptist Naples FL 28, Munroe Day 7
Ocala Trinity Catholic 22, John Carroll Catholic 10
Class 2M=
Miami Central 39, Lakewood 21
Plantation American Heritage 21, Bolles School 14
Class 2S=
Cocoa 31, Bradford 21
Florida 38, Vikings Bishop Verot Fort Myers FL 28
Class 3M=
Homestead 30, Jones 24
St. Thomas Aquinas 45, Jesuit 3
Class 3S=
Lake Wales 37, Columbia 7
Mainland 30, Tigers Dunbar Fort Myers FL 23
Class 4M=
Apopka 27, Palm Beach Central 24
Christopher Columbus Catholic 41, Ocoee 36
Class 4S=
Lakeland 14, Kissimmee Osceola 7
Venice 42, Buchholz 35
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/