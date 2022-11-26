AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 26, 2022 GMT

PREP FOOTBALL=

AHSAA Playoffs=

Class 7A=

Semifinal=

Bentonville 15, Cabot 13

Bryant 42, Conway 21

Class 6A=

Semifinal=

Greenwood 31, Benton 24

Pulaski Academy 54, LR Catholic 42

Class 5A=

Semifinal=

LR Parkview 27, Pulaski Robinson 12

Shiloh Christian 48, Camden Fairview 19

Class 4A=

Quarterfinal=

Arkadelphia 48, Rivercrest 13

Harding Academy 29, McGehee 20

Malvern 27, Warren 21, OT

Nashville 63, Elkins 62

Class 3A=

Quarterfinal=

Booneville 35, Osceola 20

Charleston 48, Newport 6

Melbourne 21, Glen Rose 20

Rison 34, Prescott 29

Class 2A=

Semifinal=

Carlisle 25, Mount Ida 20

Hazen 56, E. Poinsett Co. 16

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

