Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 20, 2022 GMT

PREP FOOTBALL=

PIAA Playoffs=

Class 6A=

North Allegheny 35, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 21

St. Joseph’s Prep 49, Philadelphia Northeast 6

Class 5A=

Imhotep Charter 14, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 6

Pine-Richland 34, Upper St. Clair 3

Class 4A=

Bonner-Prendergast 33, Interboro 21

Meadville 27, Juniata 14

Class 3A=

Wyomissing 63, West Perry 7

Class 2A=

Farrell 26, Sharpsville 0

Class 1A=

Northern Cambria 12, Penns Manor 6

Northern Lehigh 40, Lackawanna Trail 7

Reynolds 28, Eisenhower 14

Steelton-Highspire 37, Windber 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

