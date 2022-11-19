Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
PIAA Playoffs=
Class 6A=
North Allegheny 35, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 21
St. Joseph’s Prep 49, Philadelphia Northeast 6
Class 5A=
Imhotep Charter 14, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 6
Pine-Richland 34, Upper St. Clair 3
Class 4A=
Bonner-Prendergast 33, Interboro 21
Meadville 27, Juniata 14
Class 3A=
Wyomissing 63, West Perry 7
Class 2A=
Farrell 26, Sharpsville 0
Class 1A=
Northern Cambria 12, Penns Manor 6
Northern Lehigh 40, Lackawanna Trail 7
Reynolds 28, Eisenhower 14
Steelton-Highspire 37, Windber 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/