Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
NCHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Class 2A East=
East Duplin 28, Clinton 27
Wallace-Rose Hill 28, Nash Central 7
Whiteville 25, Hertford County 24
Class 2A West=
Lawndale Burns 26, Salisbury 20
Monroe 28, East Surry 23
Class 3A East=
Erwin Triton 37, Jacksonville 35
Fayetteville Sanford 27, Eastern Alamance 17
Fayetteville Seventy-First 40, North Brunswick 8
Class 3A West=
Belmont South Point 21, Shelby Crest 20
East Lincoln 28, Thomasville Ledford 7
Class 4A East=
New Bern 38, Durham Jordan 33
Raleigh Millbrook 35, Southern Alamance 7
Rolesville 42, Wake Forest 28
Class 4A West=
Asheville Reynolds 21, Matthews Butler 17
Matthews Weddington 35, Northwest Guilford 14
