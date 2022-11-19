AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 19, 2022 GMT

PREP FOOTBALL=

NCHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Class 2A East=

East Duplin 28, Clinton 27

Wallace-Rose Hill 28, Nash Central 7

Whiteville 25, Hertford County 24

Class 2A West=

Lawndale Burns 26, Salisbury 20

Monroe 28, East Surry 23

Class 3A East=

Erwin Triton 37, Jacksonville 35

Fayetteville Sanford 27, Eastern Alamance 17

Fayetteville Seventy-First 40, North Brunswick 8

Class 3A West=

Belmont South Point 21, Shelby Crest 20

East Lincoln 28, Thomasville Ledford 7

Class 4A East=

New Bern 38, Durham Jordan 33

Raleigh Millbrook 35, Southern Alamance 7

Rolesville 42, Wake Forest 28

Class 4A West=

Asheville Reynolds 21, Matthews Butler 17

Matthews Weddington 35, Northwest Guilford 14

