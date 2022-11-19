AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 19, 2022 GMT

PREP FOOTBALL=

OSSAA Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Class 6A-I=

Bixby 63, Enid 0

Jenks 34, Mustang 31

Owasso 41, Norman North 34

Union 45, Broken Arrow 17

Class 6A-II=

Choctaw 48, Sand Springs 29

Deer Creek 45, Booker T. Washington 6

Muskogee 18, Ponca City 0

Stillwater 56, Bartlesville 0

Class 5A=

Carl Albert 19, Del City 0

Grove 27, Guthrie 19

McAlester 60, Piedmont 42

McGuinness 35, Coweta 28

Class 4A=

Cushing 42, Blanchard 7

Elk City 24, Hilldale 20

Poteau 35, Clinton 28, 3OT

Wagoner 13, Tuttle 10

Class 3A=

Heritage Hall 55, Stigler 23

Lincoln Christian 48, Kingfisher 12

Metro Christian 49, Cascia Hall 19

Verdigris 35, Perkins-Tryon 14

Class C=

Mountain View-Gotebo 34, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 20

Timberlake 64, Maud 24

Tipton 66, Maysville 8

Waynoka 64, Thackerville 14

Second Round=

Class 2A=

Chandler 56, Frederick 21

Idabel 24, Beggs 12

Jones 27, Community Christian 20

Kiefer 21, Vian 12

Millwood 38, Lindsay 12

Sequoyah-Claremore 35, Eufaula 7

Victory Christian 48, Prague 20

Washington 18, Oklahoma Christian Academy 11

Class A=

Colcord 35, Tonkawa 14

Crescent 19, Mooreland 18

Fairview 46, Christian Heritage Academy 14

Gore 56, Woodland 20

Hominy 56, Quapaw 6

Hooker 41, Wynnewood 32

Ringling 28, Walters 22

Stroud 39, Commerce 20

    • Class B=

    Dewar 68, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 52

    Laverne 22, Covington-Douglas 0

    Oklahoma Bible 45, Waurika 0

    Regent Prep 69, Quinton 20

    Seiling 32, Hollis 14

    Velma-Alma 52, Ringwood 6

    Weleetka 72, Keota 26

    Wetumka 50, Caddo 44

    ___

    Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

