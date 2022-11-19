Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
OSSAA Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Class 6A-I=
Bixby 63, Enid 0
Jenks 34, Mustang 31
Owasso 41, Norman North 34
Union 45, Broken Arrow 17
Class 6A-II=
Choctaw 48, Sand Springs 29
Deer Creek 45, Booker T. Washington 6
Muskogee 18, Ponca City 0
Stillwater 56, Bartlesville 0
Class 5A=
Carl Albert 19, Del City 0
Grove 27, Guthrie 19
McAlester 60, Piedmont 42
McGuinness 35, Coweta 28
Class 4A=
Cushing 42, Blanchard 7
Elk City 24, Hilldale 20
Poteau 35, Clinton 28, 3OT
Wagoner 13, Tuttle 10
Class 3A=
Heritage Hall 55, Stigler 23
Lincoln Christian 48, Kingfisher 12
Metro Christian 49, Cascia Hall 19
Verdigris 35, Perkins-Tryon 14
Class C=
Mountain View-Gotebo 34, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 20
Timberlake 64, Maud 24
Tipton 66, Maysville 8
Waynoka 64, Thackerville 14
Second Round=
Class 2A=
Chandler 56, Frederick 21
Idabel 24, Beggs 12
Jones 27, Community Christian 20
Kiefer 21, Vian 12
Millwood 38, Lindsay 12
Sequoyah-Claremore 35, Eufaula 7
Victory Christian 48, Prague 20
Washington 18, Oklahoma Christian Academy 11
Class A=
Colcord 35, Tonkawa 14
Crescent 19, Mooreland 18
Fairview 46, Christian Heritage Academy 14
Gore 56, Woodland 20
Hominy 56, Quapaw 6
Hooker 41, Wynnewood 32
Ringling 28, Walters 22
Stroud 39, Commerce 20
Class B=
Dewar 68, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 52
Laverne 22, Covington-Douglas 0
Oklahoma Bible 45, Waurika 0
Regent Prep 69, Quinton 20
Seiling 32, Hollis 14
Velma-Alma 52, Ringwood 6
Weleetka 72, Keota 26
Wetumka 50, Caddo 44
