AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 26, 2022 GMT

PREP FOOTBALL=

FHSAA Regional Final=

Class 4M=

Region 3=

Palm Beach Central 14, Palm Beach Gardens 10

Region 4=

Christopher Columbus Catholic 31, Doral Academy Charter 3

Class 4S=

Region 1=

Buchholz 21, Bartram Trail 20

Class 3S=

Region 1=

Columbia 20, Choctawhatchee 14, OT

Class 2S=

Region 1=

Florida 38, Suwannee 13

Class 1M=

Region 4=

True North 58, Palmer Trinity 37

Class 1S=

Region 2=

Ocala Trinity Catholic 48, P.K. Yonge 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.