Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
FHSAA Regional Final=
Class 4M=
Region 3=
Palm Beach Central 14, Palm Beach Gardens 10
Region 4=
Christopher Columbus Catholic 31, Doral Academy Charter 3
Class 4S=
Region 1=
Buchholz 21, Bartram Trail 20
Class 3S=
Region 1=
Columbia 20, Choctawhatchee 14, OT
Class 2S=
Region 1=
Florida 38, Suwannee 13
Class 1M=
Region 4=
True North 58, Palmer Trinity 37
Class 1S=
Region 2=
Ocala Trinity Catholic 48, P.K. Yonge 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/