Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
AHSAA Playoffs=
Class 7A=
Semifinal=
Auburn 14, Central-Phenix City 13
Thompson 40, Hoover 10
Class 6A=
Quarterfinal=
Mountain Brook 49, Hartselle 30
Muscle Shoals 38, Gardendale 7
Saraland 57, Homewood 56, OT
Theodore 28, St. Paul’s 0
Class 5A=
Quarterfinal=
Faith Academy 20, Gulf Shores 14
Pleasant Grove 41, Arab 38, 2OT
Ramsay 27, Leeds 19
Class 4A=
Quarterfinal=
Andalusia 35, Anniston 28
Catholic-Montgomery 21, Handley 14
Cherokee County 35, Randolph School 21
Oneonta 62, Deshler 21
Class 3A=
Quarterfinal=
Mobile Christian 27, Pike County 7
Piedmont 27, Gordo 14
St. James 40, Thomasville 15
Sylvania 27, Geraldine 7
Class 2A=
Quarterfinal=
B.B. Comer 28, Reeltown 22
Fyffe 35, Tuscaloosa Academy 7
Highland Home 19, Clarke County 0
Pisgah 26, Aliceville 22
Class 1A=
Quarterfinal=
Coosa Christian 46, Lynn 29
Leroy 42, Brantley 14
Millry 41, Sweet Water 6
Pickens County 40, Marion County 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/