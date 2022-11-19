AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 19, 2022 GMT

PREP FOOTBALL=

AHSAA Playoffs=

Class 7A=

Semifinal=

Auburn 14, Central-Phenix City 13

Thompson 40, Hoover 10

Class 6A=

Quarterfinal=

Mountain Brook 49, Hartselle 30

Muscle Shoals 38, Gardendale 7

Saraland 57, Homewood 56, OT

Theodore 28, St. Paul’s 0

Class 5A=

Quarterfinal=

Faith Academy 20, Gulf Shores 14

Pleasant Grove 41, Arab 38, 2OT

Ramsay 27, Leeds 19

Class 4A=

Quarterfinal=

Andalusia 35, Anniston 28

Catholic-Montgomery 21, Handley 14

Cherokee County 35, Randolph School 21

Oneonta 62, Deshler 21

Class 3A=

Quarterfinal=

Mobile Christian 27, Pike County 7

Piedmont 27, Gordo 14

St. James 40, Thomasville 15

Sylvania 27, Geraldine 7

Class 2A=

Quarterfinal=

B.B. Comer 28, Reeltown 22

Fyffe 35, Tuscaloosa Academy 7

Highland Home 19, Clarke County 0

Pisgah 26, Aliceville 22

Class 1A=

Quarterfinal=

Coosa Christian 46, Lynn 29

Leroy 42, Brantley 14

Millry 41, Sweet Water 6

Pickens County 40, Marion County 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

