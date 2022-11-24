AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 24, 2022 GMT

PREP FOOTBALL=

Camden Eastside 25, Camden 2

Clayton 20, Pitman 14

Collingswood 28, Bishop Eustace Prep 0

Dumont 17, Tenafly 0

East Orange 38, Barringer 0

Gloucester City 35, Gloucester Catholic 0

Hackensack 15, Teaneck 7

Haddonfield 45, Haddon Heights 18

Holy Spirit 63, Atlantic City 34

Long Branch 35, Red Bank Regional 28

Manasquan 28, Wall 14

Middletown South 27, Middletown North 10

Millville 35, Vineland 16

Phillipsburg 35, Easton, Pa. 14

Pleasantville 40, Ocean City 21

Steinert 7, Hamilton West 0

Weequahic 68, Shabazz 8

Westfield 42, Plainfield 13

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

