Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Camden Eastside 25, Camden 2
Clayton 20, Pitman 14
Collingswood 28, Bishop Eustace Prep 0
Dumont 17, Tenafly 0
East Orange 38, Barringer 0
Gloucester City 35, Gloucester Catholic 0
Hackensack 15, Teaneck 7
Haddonfield 45, Haddon Heights 18
Holy Spirit 63, Atlantic City 34
Long Branch 35, Red Bank Regional 28
Manasquan 28, Wall 14
Middletown South 27, Middletown North 10
Millville 35, Vineland 16
Phillipsburg 35, Easton, Pa. 14
Pleasantville 40, Ocean City 21
Steinert 7, Hamilton West 0
Weequahic 68, Shabazz 8
Westfield 42, Plainfield 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/