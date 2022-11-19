Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
IHSAA State Tournament=
Semi-State=
Class 6A=
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 21, Hamilton Southeastern 15
Center Grove 33, Indpls Cathedral 10
Class 5A=
Valparaiso 22, Ft. Wayne Snider 21, OT
Whiteland 21, Castle 7
Class 4A=
E. Central 24, Indpls Roncalli 21, OT
New Prairie 10, Kokomo 9
Class 3A=
Indpls Chatard 21, W. Lafayette 3
Lawrenceburg 35, Monrovia 7
Class 2A=
Andrean 48, Ft. Wayne Luers 29
Evansville Mater Dei 51, Linton 28
Class 1A=
Adams Central 35, N. Judson 0
Indpls Lutheran 28, N. Decatur 7
___
