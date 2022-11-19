AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 19, 2022 GMT

PREP FOOTBALL=

IHSAA State Tournament=

Semi-State=

Class 6A=

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 21, Hamilton Southeastern 15

Center Grove 33, Indpls Cathedral 10

Class 5A=

Valparaiso 22, Ft. Wayne Snider 21, OT

Whiteland 21, Castle 7

Class 4A=

E. Central 24, Indpls Roncalli 21, OT

New Prairie 10, Kokomo 9

Class 3A=

Indpls Chatard 21, W. Lafayette 3

Lawrenceburg 35, Monrovia 7

Class 2A=

Andrean 48, Ft. Wayne Luers 29

Evansville Mater Dei 51, Linton 28

Class 1A=

Adams Central 35, N. Judson 0

Indpls Lutheran 28, N. Decatur 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

