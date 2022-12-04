Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 6A Division I=
Quarterfinal=
Austin Westlake 47, SA Northside Brennan 7
Duncanville 28, Spring Westfield 21
Prosper 24, Lewisville 13
Class 6A Division II=
Quarterfinal=
Denton Guyer 45, Southlake Carroll 21
Class 5A Division I=
Quarterfinal=
Aledo 42, Burleson Centennial 21
College Station 26, Smithson Valley 21
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 20, PSJA North 14
Class 1A Division I=
State Semifinal=
Abbott 88, Mertzon Irion County 60
Class 1A Division II=
State Semifinal=
Benjamin 76, Whitharral 31
TAIAO 6-Man Div I=
Championship=
Fort Worth THESA 70, Westlake Academy 52
TAIAO 6-Man Div III=
Championship=
Fort Bend Chargers 42, Austin NYOS 8
TAPPS 11-Man Div II=
Championship=
Lubbock Trinity 24, Dallas Christian 0
TAPPS 11-Man Div IV=
Championship=
Lubbock Christian 57, Shiner St. Paul 20
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/