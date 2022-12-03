AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 3, 2022 GMT

PREP FOOTBALL=

GIAA Class A Division I=

Semifinal=

Prince Avenue Christian 24, St. Francis 20

Swainsboro 22, Irwin County 21

GIAA Class A Division II=

Semifinal=

Bowdon 45, Lincoln County 28

Schley County 35, Johnson County 6

GIAA Class AA=

Championship=

Central Fellowship 46, Brentwood 7

Semifinal=

Fitzgerald 19, Fellowship Christian School 9

Thomson 20, Appling County 14

GIAA Class AAA=

Semifinal=

Cedar Grove 23, Oconee County 0

GIAA Class AAAA=

Semifinal=

Benedictine Military 42, Troup County 21

GIAA Class AAAAA=

Semifinal=

Ware County 31, Dutchtown 7

Warner Robins 35, Cartersville 10

GIAA Class AAAAAA=

Semifinal=

Carrollton 35, Colquitt County 27

Mill Creek 48, Milton 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

