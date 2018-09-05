FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Carrick aims to improve with group of returning starters

 
Share

Even if they don’t see the results on the football field this season, Carrick coach Ed White wants to make sure valuable life lessons are learned.

On the heels of a 1-8 season and a winless record in the City League, the Raiders return six starters, including a pair of well-seasoned seniors -- quarterback L.J. Orbovich and lineman Jonas Chan.

“We tell them that football is a big part of their life right now, but for most of them high school football will be their last time playing football. But you can learn about teamwork, dedication, working hard, even though things don’t go right. You need to keep plugging away because life isn’t perfect,” White said.

Other news
Leo Carlsson puts on an Anaheim Ducks jersey after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Gary Bettman urges fans to boo him, honors David Poile to kick off NHL draft
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman brought one of the league’s most beloved general managers with him to the stage to kick off the draft.
Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Zavala homers twice, drives in 4 runs as the White Sox beat the Angels 11-5
Seby Zavala had his second two-homer game of the season and drove in four runs to help the Chicago White Sox break out of an offensive slump with an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws to a Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against Oakland A’s, the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
FILE - Morris Griffin, of Los Angeles, speaks during the public comment portion of the Reparations Task Force meeting in Sacramento, Calif., on March 3, 2023. California's first-in-the-nation reparations task force wraps up its historic work Thursday, June 29, 2023, with the formal submission to lawmakers of a final report that includes dozens of recommendations on how the state can apologize and compensate Black residents for decades of discriminatory practices and policies. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, File)
California Black reparations task force concludes historic 2-year work
California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force wraps up its historic work with a final report to lawmakers.

“Hopefully, they can draw back to their football career with how we didn’t have great seasons, but we kept fighting every week and we got better individually. We are trying to grow them into young men.”

Carrick’s lone win came in the second to last week of the season when the Raiders defeated Bridgeport, Ohio, 27-20.

Last season, the Raiders were outscored on average 36.3 to 8.8, including being shut out in four games. In 2016, Carrick went winless and was outscored by an average of 50.8 to 5.0.

Even through the trial and tribulations, White believes there is enough playing experience with Orbovich, Chan and other returning starters to see more positive results this season.

“Those two have been around all summer long working hard. They aren’t real vocal leaders, but they lead by example,” White said.

“They know what it takes to win. Even though we only won one game last year, they saw what needs to be done to win, work hard and be competitive in games to have a chance to win.”

Other returning starters include senior wide receiver and defensive back Kiele Moore, as well as a trio of juniors -- running back and outside linebacker Tayvon Greene, wide receiver and defensive back Frank Hawkins and lineman Cody Rump.

White is excited about the athletic abilities seniors A.J. Perella and Vernon Washington could provide in their first year on the team.

At the beginning of camp, White was still sorting through the roles Perella, a baseball and basketball player, and Washington, a basketball player, would have.

Orbovich, who will also play linebacker, will look to jell with a new cast this season as he loses key contributors from last year’s team.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve had new faces. We’ve pretty much overhauled every year. I don’t think the experience will be any different this year,” Orbovich said.

The Raiders lost wide receiver and defensive back Emanuel Bowden, lineman Trevor Hazen and running back and defensive back D’mon Brown to graduation.

“It’s going to be tough losing some our guys. There is going to be a steep learning curve. A lot of our guys who might be starting this year will be first- or second-year starters,” Orbovich said.

“I think we will get into a groove as the season goes along. We’ll pick up experience along the way, and we’ll keep working to get better every week.”

Schedule

Coach: Ed White

2017 record: 1-8, 0-5

All-time record: 330-442-47

Date, Opponent, Time

8.24, at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

8.31, at University Prep*, 7 p.m.

9.6, Brashear*, 7 p.m.

9.14, Linsly School, W.Va., 7 p.m.

9.20, at Westinghouse*, 7 p.m.

9.27, Perry*, 7 p.m.

10.5, at Allderdice*, 7 p.m.

10.12, at Bridgeport, W.Va., 7 p.m.

*City League game