FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

High school football Q&A with Leechburg’s Jake Blumer

 
Share

He might be short on words, but Leechburg’s Jake Blumer is long on making plays. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound junior tailback scored three touchdowns in the Blue Devils’ 28-13 Week Zero win over rival Apollo-Ridge.

The win was Leechburg’s first over the Vikings since 2003 and snapped an 11-game losing streak that dated back to the 2016 season.

“He’s the strong and silent type, and like the old saying goes, ‘actions speak louder than words,’ ” Leechburg coach Mark George said. “Jake is a football player, whether it be on offense, defense or special teams.”

Other news
Leo Carlsson puts on an Anaheim Ducks jersey after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Gary Bettman urges fans to boo him, honors David Poile to kick off NHL draft
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman brought one of the league’s most beloved general managers with him to the stage to kick off the draft.
Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Zavala homers twice, drives in 4 runs as the White Sox beat the Angels 11-5
Seby Zavala had his second two-homer game of the season and drove in four runs to help the Chicago White Sox break out of an offensive slump with an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws to a Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against Oakland A’s, the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
FILE - Morris Griffin, of Los Angeles, speaks during the public comment portion of the Reparations Task Force meeting in Sacramento, Calif., on March 3, 2023. California's first-in-the-nation reparations task force wraps up its historic work Thursday, June 29, 2023, with the formal submission to lawmakers of a final report that includes dozens of recommendations on how the state can apologize and compensate Black residents for decades of discriminatory practices and policies. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, File)
California Black reparations task force concludes historic 2-year work
California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force wraps up its historic work with a final report to lawmakers.

Blumer made plays on both sides of the ball against Apollo-Ridge (0-1). A two-year starter on offense, Blumer broke the game open for Leechburg (1-0) when he scored on second-half touchdown runs of 15 and 37 yards. He finished with 72 yards on 18 carries.

“He can hit up the middle and be punishing, and if you get him a little bit of space he can break away,” George said.

A three-year starter on defense, Blumer, an outside linebacker, gave the Blue Devils the lead for good in the second quarter when he scooped up a fumble by Apollo-Ridge quarterback Jake Fello and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown to give the Blue Devils a 14-7 lead.

“A scoop and score is a beautiful play to watch,” George said. “I’ve seen Jake do a lot on the football field, and it didn’t surprise me because I think he’s capable of more in the future.”

How long did it take you to come down from last Friday’s win over rival Apollo-Ridge?

It lasted for a long time, and I’m still trying to get over it. When I go into the grocery store, people come up to me and say congratulations.

Leading 14-13 at halftime, what kind locker-room speech was given?

It was by all the coaches, and they said we had to go back out with the same intensity and pick it up a notch.

How old were you the last time Leechburg beat the Vikings?

One.

Was there a point in last week’s game when you knew Leechburg was going to finally break the streak?

During the third quarter, half of their team was injured, and we knew that we had them there.

What’s the strength of this year’s team?

I think the strength is our kicking. Tanner Dudek is a really good kicker.

What is your best attribute as a tailback?

I think it would be my eyesight. I’m good at reading the blocks and finding holes.

What’s it going to take to beat WPIAL Class A No. 1 ranked Jeannette this week?

We have to go out there like we did against Apollo, and we have to stop their running game, and we have to jam in their passing game.

What’s it going to take to reach the postseason this year?

We’re definitely going to have to do a lot more hard work and have the confidence that we’re going to do good this year.

Which is your favorite position, tailback or outside linebacker?

Tailback. It’s fun to hit people, and I like to stiff arm.

Is there something special about this year’s team?

Since it’s the same team as last year, we really understand how one another plays.

Which conference game do you have circled on the schedule?

Springdale, because I haven’t beat them once yet, and they’re a highly beatable team this year.

Why do you wear the No. 21?

That’s a Blumer thing. All the Blumers wear No. 21.

Which player on your team is poised to have a breakout season?

I would say Chase Wadsworth. He’s a receiver and a junior. He’s really aggressive and fast.

Who is your favorite football player?

James Conner.

Who will win, Pitt or Penn State?

I’m gonna have to go with Penn State, 38-26. My family and I are big Penn State fans.

Do you have a nickname on the team?

No. They just a call me by my last name because there’s three Jakes on the team.

Who has the best nickname on the team?

Kolby Potts; his nickname is “Cheese.”