Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
AHSAA Playoffs=
Class 6A=
Semifinal=
Mountain Brook 28, Muscle Shoals 7
Saraland 21, Theodore 6
Class 5A=
Semifinal=
Charles Henderson 27, Faith Academy 12
Ramsay 27, Pleasant Grove 20
Class 4A=
Semifinal=
Andalusia 29, Catholic-Montgomery 26
Cherokee County 42, Oneonta 21
Class 3A=
Semifinal=
Piedmont 55, Sylvania 22
St. James 35, Mobile Christian 7
Class 2A=
Semifinal=
B.B. Comer 44, Highland Home 15
Fyffe 41, Pisgah 14
Class 1A=
Semifinal=
Leroy 28, Millry 11
Pickens County 44, Coosa Christian 40
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/