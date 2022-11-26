AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 26, 2022 GMT

PREP FOOTBALL=

AHSAA Playoffs=

Class 6A=

Semifinal=

Mountain Brook 28, Muscle Shoals 7

Saraland 21, Theodore 6

Class 5A=

Semifinal=

Charles Henderson 27, Faith Academy 12

Ramsay 27, Pleasant Grove 20

Class 4A=

Semifinal=

Andalusia 29, Catholic-Montgomery 26

Cherokee County 42, Oneonta 21

Class 3A=

Semifinal=

Piedmont 55, Sylvania 22

St. James 35, Mobile Christian 7

Class 2A=

Semifinal=

B.B. Comer 44, Highland Home 15

Fyffe 41, Pisgah 14

Class 1A=

Semifinal=

Leroy 28, Millry 11

Pickens County 44, Coosa Christian 40

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.